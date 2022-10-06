Spotswood High School athlete nominated for ‘Heart of a Giant’ Award

SPOTSWOOD – Spotswood High School senior Evan Baureko has been nominated for the Heart of a Giant Award for his leadership this football season.

The senior quarterback was nominated by his coaches for exemplifying commitment to teamwork despite a season-ending injury.

In a press release, Baureko’s resiliency was highlighted as a defining characteristic throughout his high school football career.

“Evan has been a role model for the last two seasons as he has led the team at the quarterback position. Evan is the type of kid that every program needs. During his sophomore year, Evan was the starting quarterback on the junior varsity team and had his season cut short when he tried to make a tackle and got his finger caught in his opponents’ helmet.

“He required surgery and ended his season. During his junior year, he again lost a good portion of his season because of injury and a very short illness. The team suffered a 1-8 season. During the off-season, Evan was in the weight room and study hall sessions consistently helping the younger players with their lifting program and making sure they maintained their grades.

“Evan’s final season was cut short last week when he broke his clavicle during a game. Evan still comes to all football events and practice and serves as a true captain even though he cannot participate.”

The Heart of a Giant Award is an initiative sponsored by the Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants. It recognizes members of Tri-State athletic programs who showcase commitment, character, dedication and teamwork.

On Baureko’s nomination page, he states, “I chose commitment because I would never give up on the team when things get rough, I try my best to keep everyone up and overcome any obstacles … As a senior captain I feel as if it’s still my responsibility to be committed.”

In total, 11 honorees will be selected for the award. Each finalist will receive a $1,000 prize for their respective high school football programs. For the grand prize winner, an additional $10,000 will be awarded to their football program.

To view and vote for this year’s nominees, visit https://www.usafootball.com/hoagvote/#nominees