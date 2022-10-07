Suspect(s) in stolen car attempt car theft in Montgomery Township

A Wilshire Drive resident nearly became the victim of a car theft after police responded to the area to investigate a suspicious vehicle driving around the neighborhood, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.

The incident occurred on Sept. 8. The suspect(s) allegedly got out of a blue BMW M5 sedan and approached the driveway of a house on Wilshire Drive, police said. They tried to open the car doors, but the doors were locked. The BMW left the neighborhood and headed toward Belle Mead-Griggstown Road.

Police saw the car on Township Line Road. The car fled onto River Road and into Hillsborough Township, police said. The car was determined to have been reported stolen from Sayreville, and neighboring police departments were alerted.