Hopewell Township blotter

A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging property belonging to a River Road resident Sept. 28. The juvenile was processed and released.

A Village Square resident reported Sept. 28 that someone allegedly used their personal information to open a credit card account. The victim became aware of the incident of identity theft after being contacted by a credit agency and being advised of an outstanding balance.

A Lambertville-Hopewell Road resident reported that someone allegedly removed about $100 from a lock box that was kept in the victim’s bedroom. The theft occurred between Sept. 21-27.

A Pennington-Titusville Road resident told police that sports equipment valued at $1,300 was stolen from a field next to the victim’s home sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 27.

Tools and household items were reported stolen from a Denow Road home during a burglary that occurred Sept. 27. The value of the items was not known.

A Pennington-Titusville Road resident reported that on Sept. 25, individuals allegedly entered their property and damaged miscellaneous equipment.

Someone allegedly forced entry into a Route 31 North business and stole about $200 from the cash register Sept. 21.

A 14-year-old juvenile was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest after police responded to a call for a disturbance at a River Road home Sept. 19. The juvenile allegedly obstructed the police investigation and assaulted the officers. He was processed and released.

A Denow Road resident reported the theft of an Amazon package that delivered to their home Sept. 19 but never located. The investigation confirmed that the package, whose contents were valued at $50, was delivered.