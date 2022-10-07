Local fire departments to hold open houses as part of National Fire Prevention Week

Only one of every three American households have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan, according to a National Fire Protection Association survey.

One-third of American households who made an estimate thought they would have at least six minutes before a fire in their home would become life-threatening — and only 8% said their first thought on hearing a smoke alarm would be to get out, according to the survey.

National Fire Prevention Week, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is held from Oct. 9-15 and local fire departments are holding open houses to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

Here are a few open houses that are being held in Middlesex County.

The Monmouth Junction Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting an open house from 1-4 p.m. at the main fire station, 573 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction. Oct. 8.

The South Old Bridge Volunteer Fire Company is celebrating its 75th anniversary and is holding its celebration around National Fire Prevention Week.

The celebration – from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – will begin with the dedication and blessing of their new fire truck, Engine 327, followed by fun family activities including games, face painting and fire prevention demonstrations on Oct. 8 at the Old Bridge High School, 4209 Route 516.

Food trucks and vendors will also be on hand at the celebration.

In Edison, the Edison Public Library, 340 Plainfield Ave., is celebrating Fire Prevention Week with a storytime program from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 8 at the library, 340 Plainfield Ave.

The program is for youngsters ages 2-10. This program will include stories, a film, crafts and possibly a visit from local firefighters to demonstrate their equipment used in their job and a chance to see the fire engines.

The Laurence Harbor Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Open House from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9, 20 Laurence Parkway in Laurence Harbor.

The open house will include a live extrication demonstration, equipment on display, fire safety education for adults and children, fun activities, and refreshments.

The Metuchen Fire Department will be hosting its first Open House event since 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the firehouse, 500 Main St., Oct. 14.

Learn about what the department does, meet the department’s dedicated firefighters, see the firetrucks and equipment, see live interactive demonstrations, tour the historic firehouse, and learn about fire prevention.

The goal of National Fire Prevention Week is to teach children and adults on how to stay safe in case of fire, according to www.nfpa.org.

National Fire Prevention Week is held during the week of Oct. 9 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, which occurred Oct. 8, 1871, according to www.nfpa.org. The fire killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 people homeless and destroyed more than 17,400 buildings.