Montgomery Township police blotter

A 30-year-old Fords man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant from Manville Municipal Court Oct. 2. Police discovered the outstanding warrant while they were checking on the man, who had parked his car in the parking lot at the Village Shopper shopping center on Route 206. He was processed and released.

A 54-year-old Pittstown man was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and reckless driving on Sept. 16. Police charged the man after checking on a pickup truck parked on the shoulder of Route 206 near Sunset Road at 12:15 a.m. He was processed and released.

A 40-year-old Hillsborough Township man was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, careless driving and reckless driving on Sept. 11. Police stopped the man for allegedly driving erratically on Sunset Road at 1:45 a.m. He was processed and released.