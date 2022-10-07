Princeton police blotter

HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton police blotter

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A John Street resident reported the theft of his red and white Vivi folding electric bicycle from his porch sometime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

A 42-year-old Trenton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for $5,000 from the Princeton Municipal Court Sept. 27. He was allegedly observed on Witherspoon Street by police, who were aware of the warrant. He was processed and released.

A 22-year-old Elizabeth man was charged with receiving stolen property after he was stopped by the Princeton University Department of Public Safety on Elm Drive on campus Sept.  27. Police responded to help with the investigation and confirmed that the man was allegedly driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Fort Lee. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A man was scammed out of $400 by someone allegedly posing as a PSE&G employee, who told him that he had an outstanding balance. The victim wired the money to the alleged PSE&G employee and later learned that he had been scammed in the incident, which was reported Sept. 26.

