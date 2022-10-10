Abigail Patterson Carnevale died peacefully in her sleep on October 3, 2022.

Born in Princeton, NJ in 1928, she resided in Princeton until 1993. After retiring at that time from her position in the Engineering Department of Princeton University she moved to the Rossmoor community in Monroe Township followed by a stay in the final years of her life at the nearby Chelsea at Forsgate Assisted Living Center.

Abigail was a member of the Nassau Presbyterian Church in Princeton for 50 years, serving as both a Deacon and Elder and was involved in Christian Education and United Presbyterian Women. As a member of the Rossmoor Community Church, she was involved in the Womens’ Guild, Shut-In Visitation, Interfaith Council and the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen. She was an active member of the Montgomery Township PTA and an active member of the Princeton Getaway Club.

Daughter of the late, Charles and Hannah Patterson and sibling to the late, Marian Enos, Doris Seagren, Juanita Patterson Glass and Lawrence Patterson; she is survived by her children, Lawrence Carnevale of Montclair, NJ and Douglas Carnevale and his wife, Peita of Somerset, NJ; her grandchildren, Gabriella, Stefanie, Will and Christopher; her nieces, Gail Glass, Barbara Duvall and Janet Smith; and her nephew, Nelson Seagren.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later time. Memorial gifts may be sent to habitat for Humanity and the Red Cross.

Cremation service will be private and under the direction of at A.S. Cole Son & Co., 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.

