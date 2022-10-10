JBJ Soul Kitchen to host 180 Turning Lives Around domestic violence awareness art exhibit

RED BANK — “There’s No Place Like Home” is a sculpture art display depicting recovery from domestic violence and sexual assault. JBJ Soul Kitchen will host an opening of the display on Oct. 14 from 5-7 p.m. at 207 Monmouth St., Red Bank.

This is a collaborative art exhibit between 180 Turning Lives Around and JBJ Soul Kitchen, according to a press release.

180 Turning Lives Around is the lead agency in Monmouth County providing services for domestic violence and sexual assault, according to the press release.

JBJ Soul Kitchen is a community restaurant featuring fresh, healthy ingredients. JBJ Soul Kitchen serves meals to in-need customers through volunteer work or to paying customers by donation, according to the press release.

Each year the staff of 180 Turning Lives Around’s Amanda’s Easel creative arts therapy program leads an art project made by survivors and advocates that represents personal journeys toward healing.

The theme this year, “There’s No Place Like Home,” reflects home from a survivor’s perspective.

When domestic violence is experienced, home is no longer a place of peace and safety. The artwork represents their journey; from their experience with domestic violence, toward a home free from abuse.

The art projects bring awareness about domestic violence and sexual violence in the community, according to the press release.

Amanda’s Easel is a free creative arts therapy program designed to help children ages 4 to 14 and their non-offending parent heal from the effects of domestic violence, strengthen self-esteem, develop coping skills, improve parent-child communication, and break the cycle of family violence, according to the press release.

Small group and individual sessions are led by master’s level therapists in art, play, drama and music therapy, and counseling, case management and support services for the non-

offending parent/caregiver are also provided.

Typically, a family will enroll in the program for a six-month period, attending sessions twice weekly, according to the press release.

The art exhibit at JBJ Soul Kitchen will bring voice to the many individuals who find their way to 180 Turning Lives Around. The agency is inviting members of the community to see the exhibit, share in the message and join the campaign to end intimate partner violence, according to the press release.