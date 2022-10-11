No contest for East Windsor Regional Board of Education race for three, three-year available seats in November election

The East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education race is uncontested.

Two incumbent school board members and a newcomer are seeking the three, three-year available seats on the Board of Education (BOE) in the November election.

School board members Bertrand Fougnies and Nicole LaRusso are seeking re-election. Jagruti Patel is the third candidate and a newcomer.

The three open seats are earmarked for East Windsor Township residents. Seven of the nine seats are for East Windsor residents and two seats are for Hightstown Borough residents.

Patel is a 21-year resident of East Windsor Township. She has a child who attends Hightstown High School and another child who attends Melvin H. Kreps Middle School.

“I am seeking elective office so I can contribute and provide new ideas to the East Windsor educational system,” Patel said.

LaRusso is seeking her second, consecutive term on the school board. Fougnies served on the school board from 2014-2017. After a break in service, he was elected to the school board in 2020.

LaRusso and Fougnies could be reached for comment.

Polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.