Bordentown finding its stride on the pitch during five-game winning streak

BORDENTOWN – Since handing Florence Township High School its only loss of the season on Sept. 28, the Bordentown Regional High School boys soccer team has been as dominant as can be on the pitch.

The Scotties are currently on a five-game winning streak and improved to 9-3 on the season with a 4-0 victory over Pennsauken on Oct. 11 in Bordentown.

“We’re feeling really good right now,” said Coach Jason Zablow after the victory over Pennsauken. “Once we got over .500 on the season, we haven’t looked back. We’re firing on all cylinders right now.”

During its five-game winning streak, Bordentown has outscored its opponents 18-3 and has earned a shutout victory in each of its last four games.

Senior Julien DeLorenzo led the scoring charge for the Scotties in the victory over Pennsauken with a game-high two goals scored.

DeLorenzo gave Bordentown a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, knocking in the game’s first goal off a pass up the field from teammate Joseph Klama.

The senior tallied home his second goal of the contest later on in the 67th minute to cap off the scoring for the Scotties with senior Chris Tonzini getting the assist on the score.

GOAL #2 by Julien DeLorenzo in the 67th minute extends the Bordentown lead to 4-0. His 7th goal this season. @BRHS_BoysSoccer is firmly on its way to winning its 5th game in a row. CC: @central_jersey @BRHSScotties @brhsathletics #NJSoccer ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Pqtuvhiq1D — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) October 11, 2022

DeLorenzo’s second two-goal game this season gives him a team-high seven goals scored for the season.

Playing more of an attacking midfielder position this season has helped DeLorenzo get more opportunities to find the back of the net, he said.

“It feels really good knowing that I’m helping the team win,” DeLorenzo said. “If we keep playing with the same mindset and preparing like we’ve had before each game, we can go as far as we want.”

Senior Lucas Fryc headed in his fifth goal of the season with 1:56 to go in the first half to give Bordentown a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

HALFTIME: Bordentown takes a 2-0 into the half with 1:56 left in the 1st half. Lucas Fryc heads in the corner kick to the box by Austin Thiel. It’s Thiel’s 10th assist this season for @BRHS_BoysSoccer. CC: @central_jersey @brhsathletics @BRHSScotties #NJSoccer ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Gj1EYDcIs0 — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) October 11, 2022

Fryc was able to get his head on junior Austin Thiel’s corner kick into the box and place it “perfectly” past the Pennsauken goalkeeper and into the back of the net for the team’s second goal of the afternoon.

Thiel has been an assist machine all season for the Scotties, leading the team now with 10 total assists.

Senior Collin Hartz got the Scotties off to a hot start in the second half, scoring his third goal of the season off an assist from teammate Adam Wieczkowski in the 46th minute to make it 3-0.

Scotties (@BRHS_BoysSoccer) go up 3-0 just 6 minutes into the 2nd half. Colin Hartz scores off a nice assist from Adam Wieczkowski. CC: @central_jersey @BRHSScotties @brhsathletics #NJSoccer ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8GgjFn64XG — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) October 11, 2022

It’s been a team-effort all around for Bordentown in the scoring department. The Scotties have seen 10 different players find the back of the net this season with six of those players scoring three or more goals.

“We have guys that are buying into the mindset that it doesn’t matter who scores the goals or how we win. It’s all about scoring goals to get the win,” Zablow said. “That’s a good mindset to have as a team.”

Senior Jay Beyers, who tallied a team-high 15 goals last fall, currently has five goals this season to help Bordentown get out to a 9-3 start.

Being a four-year varsity player, Beyers knows full of the success Bordentown has had on the pitch over the last 10 years. Bordentown won five straight Burlington County Scholastic League (BCSL) Patriot Division titles from 2015-2019.

Beyers was a part of the Scotties’ last division championship in 2019 and helped Bordentown that year reach the sectional quarterfinals. The senior believes he and his teammates can add to success this year with how well they’ve been playing recently.

“We’ve found our stride mid-season and hopefully this momentum carries us into the playoffs,” Beyers said. “I feel like we have all the pieces (to make a run at a sectional championship).”

Bordentown is still in the running for a share of a division title with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

The ultimate goal for the Scotties this season is making a run at a sectional championship during the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group II Tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 27.

“We’re hoping to make a run in the sectional tournament. That’s what we’re building towards,” Zablow said.

Bordentown has risen to the fourth spot in the sectional power rankings with its five-game winning streak, giving the Scotties a chance to have potentially two home playoff games.

The Scotties will try to extend their winning streak to six straight on Oct. 13 when they host Palmyra.