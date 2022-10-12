Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Oct. 12

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

The Old Bridge School District provides special education and related services to disabled children/students ages three to 21 that are in need of special education. If someone resides within the district or has a child attending a non-public school in Old Bridge and suspects their child may be disabled due to physical, sensory, emotional, communication, cognitive or social difficulties, they can call the Office of Special Services.

For children three to five, pre-school disabled means an identified disabling condition and or measurable developmental impairment that requires special education and related services.

For additional information, residents can call their neighborhood school and ask for the Child Study Team or call 732-360-4461.

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Milltown is collecting nonperishable food items for those in need. Drop-off is at the church, 62 S Main St., Milltown. For more information contact Kim at 732-828-0020.

Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center has begun scheduling patients for the updated boosters that are available for people ages 12 and older. The public can schedule an appointment by visiting HackensackMeridianHealth.org/covid19.

Old Bridge Medical Center

Retail Pharmacy

3 Hospital Plaza

Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Raritan Bay Medical Center

530 New Brunswick Ave

Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Sayreville War Memorial High School (SWMHS) Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 Hall of Fame Awards Banquet scheduled for April 2023. This event recognizes Sayreville High School alumni who have distinguished themselves in their careers, professions, community involvement, etc., and serve as role models for current students at the high school.

The deadline for receipt of the nominations is Oct. 28. Nominations should include information about the individual’s achievements, including educational background, year of SWMHS graduation, military service (if applicable), and current contact information. Send nominations to epkubacz@verizon.net, or to barb.anderson2@verizon.net. Nominations may also be mailed to SWMHS Hall of Fame Committee, 20 Holly Drive, Parlin, NJ 08859.

Metuchen’s farmers market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the Saturday before Thanksgiving, at the intersection of Pearl and New streets.

South Brunswick Township is currently recruiting for School Crossing Guards.

All positions are part time. All interested should apply through the township website at https://www.southbrunswicknj.gov/employment.

The South River Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of School Crossing Guard.

Applications can be obtained at the following link:

http://southrivernj.org/DocumentCenter/View/388/Employment-Application-PDF

Completed applications can be emailed to dnale@southriverpd.org or returned to: South River Police Department, 61 Main Street, South River, NJ 08882. Attn: Diane Nale

Applicants are requested to apply as soon as possible.

The Metuchen Auxiliary Police is seeking applicants.

Eligible applicants for these unpaid, volunteer positions must be U.S. citizen, age 18 or older, with a high school diploma or G.E.D. and valid New Jersey driver’s license.

Applicants must be in good physical condition, pass an interview and a criminal background check. The applicants should be Metuchen residents or live in a municipality near Metuchen that do not have auxiliary police.

Auxiliary Police augment the Metuchen Police Department; assist with traffic control, crowd control, road closures, and extra patrols in parks, school, and places of worship, public properties and during emergency or disaster situations.

If selected, applicants must attend the Middlesex County Auxiliary Police Academy from March to the end of May. The Auxiliary Police Academy classes are held from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Tuesday’s, Thursday’s, some Wednesday’s and four Saturdays. Saturday classes are held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Applicants can print out an application by going to the following Metuchen_Auxiliary_Police_Application_02_05_2020.pdf (metuchennj.org)

Applications can be mailed to the below address:

Metuchen Police Department

C/O Metuchen Auxiliary Police – A/Lt. Angelo Donato, III

500 Main Street

Metuchen, NJ 08840

Applicants can also email the application to auxiliarypolice@metuchenpd.org. Any questions please contact the Auxiliary Police at 732-632-8123.

The Edison Police Department is now seeking applicants for the position of Edison Auxiliary police officer.

Eligible applicants for these unpaid, volunteer positions must be U.S. citizen, age 18 or older, with a high school diploma or G.E.D. and valid New Jersey driver’s license.

Applicants must be in good physical condition, pass an interview and a criminal background check. The applicants should be Edison residents or live in a municipality near Edison that do not have auxiliary police.

The auxiliary police officers augment the Edison Police Department by assisting with traffic control functions, crowd control and security, road closures, extra patrols in parks and public properties, and may be dispatched to emergency or disaster situations.

All applicants, if selected, will be required to attend the Middlesex County Auxiliary Police Academy, which will start March 2023 and will extended into June. The training will occur on most Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and a couple Saturdays during that period of time.

Interested applicants for the position of auxiliary police officer should contact Det. Keith Jackson, Auxiliary Police Liaison at 732-248-7440 or via e-mail to kjackson@edisonpd.org. Applications can also be downloaded by clicking this link: https://www.edisonpoliceaux.com/application.pdf

Completed applications must be mailed or dropped off to the Edison Police Department, Patrol Bureau (3rd floor), 100 Municipal Blvd. Edison, NJ 08817, Attention: Detective Keith Jackson. Applications must be submitted by no later than Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. to be considered for the 2023 appointment process.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) is calling on creative fourth graders to test their artistic skills for its annual Fourth Grade Folder Contest for the 2022-23 school year. Each year PDFNJ challenges fourth grade students throughout New Jersey to create anti-drug artwork related to the theme “Fun Things to do Instead of Drugs,” with the winning artwork to be reproduced as a school folder distributed to classrooms throughout the state.

The Fourth Grade Folder Contest is accepting submission until Dec. 7. To learn more about the contest and to enter submissions visit https://www.drugfreenj.org/4thgraderules/

Middlesex County will hold a series of bike rodeos:

Oct. 12, North Brunswick

Dates subject to change based on weather.

For more information, call 732-387-1220.

To RSVP, visit https://bikerodeos2022.eventbrite.com

The North Brunswick Board of Education has scheduled meetings at 7 p.m. at the Board Office, 25 Linwood Place, unless otherwise noted:

Regular public meetings are scheduled for Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.

Conference meeting Dec. 7 at Livingston Park Elementary, 1128 Livingston Ave.

Regular public meeting Dec. 21.

If any regular public meeting cannot be broadcast live, it will be taped.

For updated information, the meeting agendas and links to any recorded meetings, visit nbtschools.org

The 41st Bi-Annual New Jersey Festival will be taking place on select Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 16. The festival will be hybrid – presenting online, as well as select in-person screenings at Rutgers University. All the 18 films will be

available virtually via Video on Demand for 24 hours on their show date.

For more information visit njfilmfest.com

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

East Brunswick Campus, 112 Rues Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 22, Dec. 10, and Jan. 21, 2023.

Piscataway Campus, 21 Suttons Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 15, Dec. 3, and Jan. 28, 2023.

Edison Academy Magnet School, for science, mathematics and engineering technologies, 100 Technology Drive, on the campus of Middlesex College, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 22.

Woodbridge Academy Magnet School, for health and the biomedical sciences, 1 Convery Blvd., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 29.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Volunteers needed for Woodbridge Township Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) in North Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Edison, Metuchen, Sayreville, South Plainfield and Woodbridge.

For more information contact dvteam@woodbridgedvrt.org, call 732-634-4500 ext. 2802, or visit woodbridgedvrt.org.

Sayreville is holding Hit the Bricks 5K Trail Fun Run/Walk – 8:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start on Oct. 15.

The East Brunswick Friends of the Library’s 47th-annual Book and Media Sale returns to Brunswick Square, 75 Route 18 South, East Brunswick, through Oct. 16.

The sale will be held during the mall’s regular hours of operation, through Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Oct. 16 from noon to 6 p.m.

To learn more about the organization, visit their website at www.ebpl.org/friends

The Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Corpus Christi Church in South River will be holding a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15. This will be held in the church’s lower parking lot off of Kamm Ave. Many private vendors will be participating. Household items, dishes, Christmas items and much more will be for sale. Proceeds of the sale will help the needy of South River. Questions can be emailed to svdpcorpuschristi38@gmail.com.

Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park will be holding Trail of Terror from 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 15 for a night of creepy, scary fun at the center, 37 Christie St., Edison.

For more information call 732-549-3299.

Sixth annual Inman Avenue Breast Cancer Walk will be held at noon Oct. 15 at Colonia Middle School, 100 Delaware Ave., Colonia. The walk is in memory of Joanne Walker.

For more information contact Ward 5 Councilwoman Debbie Meehan at 732-382-0273 or coloniacorner@comcast.net.

Metuchen Downtown Alliance and Metuchen Human Relations Commission will hold a Downtown Hispanic Heritage Celebration from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 15.

Members of East Brunswick Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 145 and Superior Officers Association Local 145a will square off against East Brunswick Firemen in a charity football game at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 at Heavenly Farms, 440 Dunhams Corner Road, East Brunswick.

Donations will support the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Cash/check can be sent to East Brunswick PBA 145, Attn: Guns ‘N Hoses Game, P.O. Box 4, East Brunswick, NJ 08816. Or PayPal.me/ebpba.

Monroe Township Green/Health & Wellness Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Monroe Township High School, 200 Schoolhouse Road, Monroe.

More than 100 exhibitors will be on hand to offer valuable information, products and services.

The East Brunswick Historical Society will present Travel the D&R Canal with historian Linda Barth at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at The Smith Farmhouse, 78 Milltown Road, East Brunswick.

Admission is free with refreshments and parking.

East Brunswick Public Library with Astera Cancer Care will present the online lecture “Side Effects Of Cancer Therapies: Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy and Immunotherapy” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18. The program is presented by Dr. Robert P. Fein, a board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist.

To register for the free online program, go to www.tinyurl.com/Fein2022

The program is offered through East Brunswick Public Library’s “Just For The Health Of It!” consumer health and wellness information initiative. To learn more about other upcoming programs and health resources, visit www.justforthehealthofit.org

Edison Township is holding its first Diwali Festival from 12-8 p.m. Oct. 22 with music and food at Papaianni Park, 100 Municipal Boulevard.

A Diya Lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m.

Lower Raritan Watershed Partnership is holding a community cleanup from 8:30-11 a.m. Oct. 22 at the South River-Sayreville Causeway Bridge.

The cleanup is through the partnership between the boroughs of South River and Sayreville and the Lower Raritan Watershed Partnership.

Parking is at the First Bank of New Jersey, 55 Main St., South River., Main Street or on the Causeway.

Gloves, bags, grabbers and vests will be provided. Wear rubber boots and clothes that can get dirty.

For registration visit https://lowerraritanwatershed.org/event/october-22-south-river-sayreville-clean-up/.

Rise Up Chorus is holding a Spooktacular Trick or Tray on Oct. 22 at the First Presbyterian Church Social Center, 270 Woodbridge Ave., Metuchen. Doors open at 6 p.m., drawing starts promptly at 8 p.m.

For more information visit www.RiseUpChorus.org.

The East Brunswick Police Department is inviting community members to attend Coffee with a Cop, which is taking place from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 22 at the Brunswick Square Mall, 755 Route 18, East Brunswick.

Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for members of the East Brunswick Police Department and the community to gather in an informal neutral space to ask questions, voice concerns, and build relationships while enjoying a cup of coffee.

Special thanks to the Brunswick Square Mall for graciously opening its doors to help us host the event, including Panera Bread and Cinnabon for providing free coffee and refreshments.

Metuchen Downtown Alliance is holding Haunted Downtown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29.

The Edison Police Department, along with the Edison Fire Department and Department of Public Works is holding its second annual Trunk or Treat and Touch a Truck event from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at Lake Papaianni, 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison. Rain date is Oct. 30.

The New Jersey Devils and the Old Bridge Elks No. 2229 are hosting the Veterans Memorial Hospital and the Avalon Veteran Assisted living at 2 p.m. Oct. 30. For tickets to go or donate to a veteran reach out to Michael Flaherty at 732-314-4854 or email maflaherty58@gmail.com.

Deadline for tickets is Oct. 15. All tickets will be mobile and will be sent via email or phone number. Arrive at 12:30-1 p.m. at Old Bridge Elks No. 2229 Lodge for bus transportation. Bus will leave at 1 p.m. to Prudential Center.

The East Brunswick Community Arts Center – Playhouse 22 – to present “The Marvelous Wonderettes” – from Nov. 4-20 at the playhouse, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

For more information visit www.playhouse22.org.

The East Brunswick Friends of the Library is collecting jewelry donations for the second “Baubles, Bangles & Bling Boutique” fundraiser sale this fall.

They are accepting new and gently used accessories, including fine jewelry, costume jewelry, vintage pieces, earrings, pins, tie tacks, cuff links, rings, watches and more.

Donations can be dropped off in a sealed plastic bag at the East Brunswick Public Library’s Circulation Desk during regular library hours at 2 Jean Walling Civic Center, East Brunswick. Tax receipts will be available for all donors.

Jewelry collected will be sold during the “Baubles, Bangles & Bling Boutique” fundraiser at the library on Nov. 4 and 6.

The Friends of the Library fundraise throughout the year to support several library programs and services, including special events, the East Brunswick Create makerspace and the Museum Pass Program. Additional information about the Friends can be found online at www.ebpl.org/friends

The Cornerstone Jazz Series at the Old Franklin Schoolhouse in Metuchen continues on Sunday afternoons in October and November; dates to be determined.

The East Brunswick Education Foundation is hosting its first ever Casino Night Event from 7-11 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Regency at Monroe-Ballroom 3, 61 Country Club Dr., Monroe

Township, NJ from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.EBEF.org. Ticket price includes hot and cold passed hors d’oeuvres, dessert and coffee, two beverage tickets, $1,000.00 in funny money for gambling, and a door prize ticket. “Funny money” will be exchanged for chances to win raffle baskets at the end of the night. Reservations are required by Nov. 1.

Gaming table sponsorships are also available. For further information, please visit our website at www.EBEF.org for details.

For more information about the event, contact Lindsay at 732-816-4838.

East Brunswick Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) No. 133 is holding a holiday sale from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the post, 485 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Vendors are needed, $25 per table. If interested text or call Mary P. at 732-670-1389. Proceeds to help the Auxiliary support veterans in need.

The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society will hold its 55th annual Apple Festival from noon to 4 p.m. at the Old Bridge Township Civic Center, Route 516 and Cottrell Road, Old Bridge, Nov. 12.

Kingston: On The Map will be on view through November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the History Room at the D&R Canal Locktender’s House, on old Lincoln Highway (off Route 27) in Kingston.

The village of Kingston has hosted colonial taverns, armies during the American Revolution, canal boats, railroad trains and travelers on the Lincoln Highway. One of the oldest settlements in central New Jersey, Kingston evolved with America over its 340-year history.

The display uses journal entries and prints of a dozen historical maps to illustrate Kingston’s evolution, from settlement to commercial center to modern community. One map shows how Kingston moved between the colonies of east and west New Jersey. Another shows both Kingston and Princeton divided by county lines. Railroads appeared in the 19th century, disappearing by the 20th. The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built for commerce, but is now a recreation destination.

This display follows a talk by George Luck, Jr. and Charlie Dieterich, titled “Why is Kingston Here?” given this past February.

Air circulation is limited, so masks and distancing are requested.

For more information, visit www.khsnj.org/



The Kingston Historical Society is planning events, including a community walk on May 21 and a panel discussion later this spring. Details of future events and a video of the February talk are available on the organization’s website, www.khsnj.org/.

Ongoing

Both the Kendall Park First Aid and Rescue Squad and the Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad in South Brunswick are seeking new volunteer members.

Anyone age 18 or older who wants to save lives should apply.

Free training will be provided.

Anyone interested should call 888-842-6060.

St. Paul Community Church in Milltown is collecting food for members of the community in need.

Donations can be brought to the church at 62 S. Main St., Milltown.

Call Kim at 732-828-0020 with any questions.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org