East Brunswick Day: A chance to ‘reconnect and celebrate’

EAST BRUNSWICK – The eighth annual East Brunswick Day boasted a large turnout held at the Community Arts Center.

There were hundreds in attendance and over 150 vendors on site during the day on Oct. 9. With numerous food trucks and interactive booths, the crowds of families and friends mingled with local officials, businesses, and organizations. The touch-a-truck section showcased service vehicles that ranged from Peterbilt utility trucks to emergency response vans.

The family fun zone featured petting zoos, Nerf Wars, caricature drawings, face painting, and other activities for children to enjoy. The outdoor stage provided live entertainment from performers. Mixed in-between sets were announcements and trivia questions related to East Brunswick’s history.

Originally postponed due to rain, the follow-up event proved to be successful as crowds continually arrived to celebrate the fun-filled day.

An East Brunswick Day informational packet from the township stated, “This township organized event began in 2014 with the singular purpose of bringing our large, diverse community together. As we consume ourselves with work and family, we often fail to take notice of businesses, organizations, neighbors, programs – our COMMUNITY. East Brunswick Day is our chance to reconnect and celebrate.”