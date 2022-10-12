Hillsborough Township employees wear pink to recognize, promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Hillsborough Township recognizes October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mayor Shawn Lipani read a proclamation at a Township Committee meeting on Sept. 27.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to increase awareness of this disease, encourage early detection, and support research to find a cure. While there is an increase in mammography rates and a decline in deaths, more work must be done, the proclamation states.

Breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women, and both men and women should be aware that age, genetics, and family history are factors that can contribute to the risk of developing this disease.

Kathleen Cirioli, a three-time cancer survivor, and Joanne Liscovitz are co-founders of Dance for the Cure, a non-profit organization, that has helped local families impacted by breast cancer.

Dance for the Cure is committed to the prevention and cure of breast cancer through the celebration of dance, providing financial assistance to local women impacted by breast cancer with donations totaling over $850,000 since its founding in 1999, according to the proclamation.

In recognition, Hillsborough employees wore pink and joined with members of Dance for the Cure as they tied pink ribbons at the Municipal Complex to further promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Sept. 29.