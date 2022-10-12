Hopewell Valley Central High School alum to present a twist on Shakespeare’s Richard III in NYC

Hopewell Valley Central High School alum Alex Pepperman retakes New York City as executive producer and director of Shakespeare’s Richard III at The Flea Theater.

His play is a modern fairy tale of murder and madness set in the year 2023. It is set to a mash of original music and sound by Serena Ebony Miller as Richard III played by Jeffrey Marc Alkins (Mr. Saturday Night on Broadway) tells a cautionary tale of grievance and deranged ambition, according to a press release.

The cast also includes Jennifer Fouché (POTUS on Broadway) as Queen Margaret, Tamil Periasamy (Dopesick on Hulu) as Buckingham, and Laura Yumi Snell (Avenue Q Broadway Tour) as Queen Elizabeth.

The play also features Ruva Chigwedere, Txai Frota, Ben Natan, Rob Hatzenbeler, Karl Hawkins, Che Kabia, Sam Kebede, Tom Koch, Ahmad Maher, Ariana Pérez, Tony Rayner, Mariela Rivero, Charlie Rodriguez, Arif Silverman, Marcus Xavier Stewart, Emily Tuckman and Katherine Wright.

Pepperman, who graduated from Hopewell Valley Central High School (HVCHS) in 2004 and is a Harvard University graduate, is joined by Kanika Asavari Vaish, as associate director, Maher as assistant director, Serena Ebony Miller, as original score composer and sound design, Heidi Day Wenzel, as scenic designer, Kevin Anderson, as master carpenter, Niiamar Felder on costume design, Eden Mullins, as production stage manager, Leana Gardella, as director of fight/intimacy/movement, Jesse Charles Friedman as text coach, Rivero and Wright on dramaturgy, Keith Anderson on graphic design and Matthew Hogenmiller as marketing director.

The HVCHS alum is an actor, producer, writer, teacher, text coach – all around theater-maker – based in New York City. He is the founding artistic director and executive producer of SoHo Shakespeare Company, a nonprofit charitable organization.

Richard III will open at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and run to Nov. 12 at the Flea Theater, 20 Thomas St., N.Y.

For more information visit www.sohoshakes.org.