Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 12

State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick will present a screening of the cult classic movie musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 22 at 11 p.m.

Prior to the screening, the State Theatre is hosting a pre-show party with a full-service bar and DJ from 9-11 p.m.

The evening will be hosted by Rutgers University’s Cabaret Theatre. Tickets are $15 and include a goodie bag of props, according to a press release.

Starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick and Meat Loaf, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” features the songs “The Time Warp,” “Dammit Janet,” “Sweet Transvestite” and “Science Fiction/Double Feature.”

Ticket holders are encouraged to sing along to the movie and to dress up for a Time Warp Costume Contest for prizes.

For tickets, more information or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org.

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is reminding residents that voting by mail is an available option for all registered voters in Monmouth County and that mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 general election are now available.

To vote by mail, voters must first complete a vote by mail ballot application. The

application can be obtained from the county clerk’s elections webpage at

MonmouthCountyVotes.com, on the county clerk’s Monmouth County Votes mobile app, or by visiting the county clerk’s elections office or municipal clerk of their hometown, according to a press release.

Applications to vote by mail that are sent by U.S. mail must be received by the

county clerk’s office seven days before the election.

Voters may also apply in person at the county clerk’s elections office at 300 Halls Mill Road, Freehold Township, up until 3 p.m. the day before. When applying in person, voters can obtain and cast their mail-in ballots early, according to the press release.

Voters may submit their ballot to the Monmouth County Board of Elections for counting either by mail, in person at the Board of Elections office at 300 Halls Mill Road, Freehold Township, or via one of the county’s ballot drop box locations.

Drop box locations can also be found at MonmouthCountyVotes.com

Simple instructions for completing and returning vote by mail ballots are included in

the ballot package. Voters with additional questions regarding voting by mail may call 732-431-7790 or email ClerkofElections@co.monmouth.nj.us