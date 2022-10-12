News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 12

The Manalapan Police Department reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Sept. 21 at 1:14 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that at 12:15 p.m., an unknown individual stole a 2022 four-door Mercedes-Benz vehicle valued at approximately $139,000 from the parking lot of a business at 357 Route 9, Manalapan. The key fob is believed to have been left inside the vehicle. Patrolman Hunter Mauro took the report.

On Sept. 21 at 11:40 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals stole two unlocked vehicles from the driveway of an Oakland Mills Road residence. The key fobs are believed to have been left inside the vehicles. The combined value of the stolen vehicles is approximately $120,000. Patrolman Matthew Mattia took the report.

On Sept. 22 at 4:52 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an iPhone valued at approximately $1,100 was stolen after being delivered to a Winged Foot Drive residence. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo handled the report.

On Sept. 22 at 7:52 p.m., an East Windsor resident reported that multiple cell phones, a laptop computer and documents were stolen from an unlocked vehicle that was parked at Wawa, 146 Woodward Road, Manalapan. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo handled the report.

On Sept. 23 at 11:44 a.m., a Monroe Township resident reported that an unknown individual removed a purse that had been left in a restroom at Wegmans, 55 Route 9, Manalapan. The purse was subsequently located, but was found to be missing items valued

at $375. Patrolman Anthony Cascella handled the report.

On Sept. 24 at 7:40 p.m., a Somerset resident reported that an unknown individual stole an Apple iPhone, 12MaxPro, valued at approximately $1,300, at the Englishtown Auction Sales, 90 Wilson Ave., Manalapan. The theft was reported to have occurred at about 2 p.m. Patrolman Jason Vigneault took the report.

On Sept. 26 at 1:34 a.m., Patrolman Ryan Brady conducted a motor vehicle stop on Main Street in Manalapan after observing a motor vehicle violation. The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as a 48-year-old male resident of Marlboro, was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters where he was processed and released after being issued summonses.

On Sept. 26 at 4:20 a.m., a New Brunswick resident reported that a 2020 Volvo semi-truck, valued at approximately $100,000, was stolen from a business at 351 Route 33, Manalapan. Patrolman Ryan Brady took the report.

At the Marlboro K-8 School District Board of Education meeting on Sept. 20, 31 employees were honored during an employee recognition ceremony, according to a press release from the school district.

The board instituted the employee recognition program in 2019, which honors employees who have dedicated 25 or more years of service to the district, including those who have retired.

“I would like to personally thank the honorees for achieving this notable accomplishment. Without dedicated employees such as yourselves, (the school district) would not be what it is today,” Superintendent of Schools Eric Hibbs said.

A recognition plaque is on display at the Board of Education office which highlights all honorees by name and school year in which they began service with the district.

The following individuals were recently honored:

1994-95 school year: Joan Donatelli, Kim Hampton, Deborah Lamoot, Sharon Levy, Catherine Lisk, Cecilia Mullanaphy, Janet Schwartz, Anita Solomon, Christine Trezza, Neusa Wagner and Liz Walsh;

1995-96 school year: Lainie Gershman, Marsha Gross, Karen Liddie and Jennifer Pelissier;

1996-97 school year: Fara Bono, Mary Caronna, Dorothy Cook, Dara Deitz, Gina Denora, Dawn Esposito, Amy Glassberg, Sharon Julien, Marianne Kavaler, Stephanie Marion, Judith Olesh, Harlene Ross, Kelly Siver, Debra Spadafora, Wendy Weiskopf and Maria Yazzo.