Red Bank Borough Council members authorize ADA upgrades at library

RED BANK — A $279,000 contract has been awarded by the Borough Council for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to the Red Bank Public Library.

During a meeting on Sept. 28, council members passed a resolution awarding the contract to Salazar and Associates Inc., Union, for interior upgrades at the library, West Front Street.

According to the resolution, other bids for the project were received from CMG Group Inc. ($387,886); ATG (Alexander the Great) Inc. ($371,000); Pharos Enterprises, LLC, ($339,000); and BGD Contracting ($282,000).

Salazar and Associates was awarded the $279,000 contract on the recommendation of the borough engineer as the lowest responsible bidder, according to the resolution.

The Red Bank Public Library operates independently from the Monmouth County Library System.

In other business, the council members amended the borough’s professional services contract with Suplee, Clooney and Company for financial accounting services from an amount not to exceed $17,500 to an amount not to exceed $70,000.

The term of the contract is from Oct. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022, according to the resolution, after which it may be renewed by the governing body. The firm will receive an hourly rate of $125 for financial accounting services.

Finally, the council members authorized a professional services contract with CME Associates, the borough’s engineering firm, for engineering services for the third phase of improvements to East Side Park, Mechanic Street.

The services are in the amount of $37,500, according to a resolution, which states that CME Associates will provide engineering services for the design, permitting and construction administration of the third phase of the improvements.

East Side Park has a natural grass softball and soccer field, two tennis courts, a basketball court and playground access, according to the municipal website.