Red Bank officials enact changes in borough’s parking regulations

RED BANK — The Borough Council has implemented new regulations regarding time-limited parking in Red Bank.
During a meeting on Sept. 28, council members adopted an ordinance that amends the time limit parking section of the vehicles and traffic chapter in the borough code.
The amended ordinance changes the times and locations when an individual may park their vehicle on certain streets.
The following time-limited locations were removed by the amended ordinance:
• The west side of Broad Street at a point 25 feet south of the intersection with the southwest corner with West Front Street and running southerly for 46 feet, and from a distance of 146 feet south of the southerly curbline of Monmouth Street and extending 20 feet;
• The north side of Monmouth Street at a point 346 feet west of Broad Street and running west for 75 feet;
• The south side of Oakland Street at a point 86 feet east of the intersection of Oakland Street and Bridge Avenue (as bumped out by sidewalk) and running easterly for 34 feet;
• The east side of Shrewsbury Avenue at a point 25 feet south of Oakland Street and extending 40 feet in a southerly direction;
• The west side of Shrewsbury Avenue at a point 25 feet south of DeForrest Avenue and extending 40 feet in a southerly direction;
• The south side of White Street from a distance of 130 feet west of the intersection with the west side of Broad Street and running 20 feet.
Under the previous ordinance, individuals were permitted to park at each of these locations for 15 minutes during certain times of the day.
The amended ordinance adds the following locations as having parking time limits:
• The west side of Broad Street from a distance of 38 feet north of the intersection of White Street and running north for a distance of 22 feet;
• The east side of Broad Street from a distance of 35 feet north of the intersection of Mechanic Street and running north for a distance of 22 feet;
• The north side of Monmouth Street at a point 129 feet west of the intersection of Broad Street and running west for 44 feet, at a point 210 feet east of Maple Avenue and running east for 22 feet, and at a point 85 feet east of Pearl Street and running east for 57 feet;
• The south side of Monmouth Street at a point 360 feet west of the intersection of Broad Street and running west for 22 feet;
• The south side of Wallace Street at a point 20 feet east of the intersection with Broad Street and running 40 feet;
• The north side of White Street at a point 150 feet west of the intersection with Broad Street and running 42 feet.
The time limits are imposed on the west side of Broad Street and the White Street locations from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; on the east side of Broad Street, the north side of Monmouth Street at the intersection with Broad Street, and the Wallace Street locations from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and on the remaining Monmouth Street locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the amended ordinance. Each time limit is for 15 minutes.
The amended ordinance also changes the time limit on the east side of Shrewsbury Avenue from a point 35 feet south of the intersection of Shrewsbury Avenue and Oakland Street running south for a distance of 84 feet to a point 25 feet south of the intersection for a distance of 50 feet; the time limit on the west side of Shrewsbury Avenue from a point 35 feet south of the intersection of Shrewsbury Avenue and DeForrest Avenue and running south for a distance of 75 feet to a point 25 feet south of the intersection for a distance of 66 feet; and the time limit on the south side of West Front Street from a point 67 feet west of the intersection with Broad Street and running westerly for a distance of 89 feet to the intersection with Emanuel Court to a point 108 feet west of the intersection and running for a distance of 44 feet.
The time limit for each of these locations is 15 minutes. On the Shrewsbury Avenue location, the time limit is imposed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is unchanged by the amended ordinance. The amended ordinance changes the time limit on the West Front Street location from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.