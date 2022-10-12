Red Bank officials enact changes in borough’s parking regulations

RED BANK — The Borough Council has implemented new regulations regarding time-limited parking in Red Bank.

During a meeting on Sept. 28, council members adopted an ordinance that amends the time limit parking section of the vehicles and traffic chapter in the borough code.

The amended ordinance changes the times and locations when an individual may park their vehicle on certain streets.

The following time-limited locations were removed by the amended ordinance:

• The west side of Broad Street at a point 25 feet south of the intersection with the southwest corner with West Front Street and running southerly for 46 feet, and from a distance of 146 feet south of the southerly curbline of Monmouth Street and extending 20 feet;

• The north side of Monmouth Street at a point 346 feet west of Broad Street and running west for 75 feet;

• The south side of Oakland Street at a point 86 feet east of the intersection of Oakland Street and Bridge Avenue (as bumped out by sidewalk) and running easterly for 34 feet;

• The east side of Shrewsbury Avenue at a point 25 feet south of Oakland Street and extending 40 feet in a southerly direction;

• The west side of Shrewsbury Avenue at a point 25 feet south of DeForrest Avenue and extending 40 feet in a southerly direction;

• The south side of White Street from a distance of 130 feet west of the intersection with the west side of Broad Street and running 20 feet.

Under the previous ordinance, individuals were permitted to park at each of these locations for 15 minutes during certain times of the day.

The amended ordinance adds the following locations as having parking time limits:

• The west side of Broad Street from a distance of 38 feet north of the intersection of White Street and running north for a distance of 22 feet;

• The east side of Broad Street from a distance of 35 feet north of the intersection of Mechanic Street and running north for a distance of 22 feet;

• The north side of Monmouth Street at a point 129 feet west of the intersection of Broad Street and running west for 44 feet, at a point 210 feet east of Maple Avenue and running east for 22 feet, and at a point 85 feet east of Pearl Street and running east for 57 feet;

• The south side of Monmouth Street at a point 360 feet west of the intersection of Broad Street and running west for 22 feet;

• The south side of Wallace Street at a point 20 feet east of the intersection with Broad Street and running 40 feet;

• The north side of White Street at a point 150 feet west of the intersection with Broad Street and running 42 feet.