Monmouth County Park System sponsors Thompson Park Day on Oct. 16

Thompson Park Day – a celebration of the season – will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Thompson Park, 805 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft.

Free activities for the day include children’s races, entertainment, mini golf, pie-eating contests (1 p.m. for children and 1:20 p.m. for adults) and more, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Park System.

Activities requiring two tickets ($1 per ticket, book of 25 tickets, $20) or a wristband ($12 per person) are archery at the indoor archery range, climbing wall, wagon rides, inflatable activities and mechanical rides.

The following activities accept tickets only: Grab and Go Ceramics at the Creative Arts Center (two tickets), Extreme Party Racing Zone (five tickets), pumpkin painting (three tickets) and Bungee Trampoline (five tickets), according to the press release.

Scheduled activities for the day include:

• Kids’ Races: Diaper Derby (crawlers), noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m.; Tot Trot (walkers to 17 months), 11:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m.; (18 to 23 months), 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m.; (2 to 3 years), 11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m.; Pee Wee Run (4 to 6 years), 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.; Sack Races (7 to 8 years), 12:15 p.m., 3 p.m.; and (9 to 10 years), 1:45 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

• Entertainment in the Theater Barn will feature Brenn’s Uproarious Circus Fun, 11:30 a.m.; Teens on Stage: The Haunted Stories, 12:45 p.m.; Dark Tower Halloween Puppet Show, 2:30 p.m.; and It’s the Wolf! Puppet Show, 4:15 p.m.

• Strolling Performers will feature Balloon Twisters for Kidz, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Booooootiful Bubbles, 1-5 p.m.

• A scarecrow contest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., competitors are provided framework and stuffing and bring their imagination and decorations. The cost is $8 per frame; pre-registration is available and reserves a spot. On-site registration is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

• Thompson Day also hosts the Spooktacular Jack O’ Lantern Contest from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pumpkins, carving utensils and decorations are provided. Registration is $8 per pumpkin; pre-registration is available and guarantees a pumpkin.

Details and pre-registration for both contests are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

For more information, call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Monmouth County Park System TTY/TDD number is 711.