Tinton Falls cannabis application now available to potential operators

TINTON FALLS — The application individuals and entities will be required to complete if they want to operate a cannabis business in Tinton Falls has been approved by the members of the Borough Council.

During a meeting on Oct. 11, council members approved the borough’s cannabis license application and authorized the acceptance of applications in November.

Municipal officials set Nov. 1 through Nov. 30 as the initial control dates for applications to be submitted. Applications will be accepted for consideration during that period, according to a resolution.

According to the resolution, cannabis business applications may only be filed through electronic submission online; the applications will not be accepted in-person at the municipal building. The application and instructions will be made available on the municipal website for review and submission.

Borough Attorney Kevin Starkey said potential applicants will need a conditional license issued by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to apply for a cannabis license in Tinton Falls. Individuals and entities with applications for annual licenses from the state may also apply.

The approval of Tinton Falls’ cannabis license application follows the establishment of the borough’s cannabis subcommittee in September. The subcommittee prepared the application for potential cannabis business operators.

Borough Council members Risa Clay and John Manginelli served on the cannabis subcommittee.

In December 2021, council members adopted an ordinance establishing the regulations to be followed by individuals and/or entities seeking local approval to obtain a cannabis business license.

However, the application for potential cannabis business operators remained unavailable until the council’s action on Oct. 11. The unavailability of an application package was criticized by members of the public on various occasions during the past nine months.

The application “has been a long time coming,” Clay said. “I would really like to thank Councilman Manginelli, who worked diligently putting together the application, looking at every detail and making that just right.”

There are six marketplace classes of licensed marijuana businesses in New Jersey: cultivator, manufacturer, wholesaler, distributor, retailer and delivery.

Under the terms of Tinton Falls’ cannabis ordinance, cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers will be permitted to operate in locations south of Pinebrook Road.

Those types of businesses will be permitted uses in the MFG manufacturing zone, the MFG-2 manufacturing zone and the Industrial Office Park zone.

A cannabis delivery service will not be permitted to operate in any zone in Tinton Falls. However, in accordance with state law, the delivery of cannabis products and/or supplies to Tinton Falls addresses by a delivery service that is based outside the borough may not be prohibited by municipal officials.

Cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers will each be limited to a maximum of two businesses in Tinton Falls. According to the ordinance, the license fee for each business type will be $10,000 for the initial application and $2,500 annually afterward.