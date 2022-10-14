East Windsor police blotter

A 41-year-old Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest after he allegedly walked out of the Walmart store on Route 130 without paying for merchandise valued at $9.24 Oct. 9. He was processed and released.

A 29-year-old Robbinsville man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and improper use of a divided highway at 5:20 a.m. Oct. 8. A police officer stopped the driver after he observed the driver allegedly traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on Route 130. The driver showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 52-year-old Hamilton Township man was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle Oct. 7. The man was charged after a police officer checked on a suspicious vehicle that was parked with its engine running in the Colonnade Motel parking lot on Route 130. He was processed and released.

A 49-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after he allegedly showed a rifle to patrons at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5700 on Dutch Neck Road Oct. 1. Police determined that he was unlawfully in possession of the weapon. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.