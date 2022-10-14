Montgomery police blotter

A 58-year-old Hillsborough Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, failure to submit breath samples and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle at 1 a.m. Oct. 11. A police officer stopped to check on a suspicious vehicle parked on Route 206 with its engine running and its headlights on. He was processed and released.

A 2011 Cadillac CTS sedan was reported stolen from the driveway of a home on Belle Glades Lane Oct. 11. The car was unlocked and the keys were in the vehicle. The homeowners believe they heard vehicles driving near their home around 2 a.m. and suspect the car may have been stolen at that time.

A 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck was reported stolen from the driveway of a Belle Mead-Griggstown Road residence overnight between Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. The truck was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a stolen vehicle.

Loose change was reported stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the driveway of a Belle Mead-Griggstown Road residence Oct. 9. The theft is believed to have occurred shortly after 1 a.m.