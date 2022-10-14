HomePrinceton PacketMontgomery police blotter

Montgomery police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 58-year-old Hillsborough Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, failure to submit breath samples and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle at 1 a.m. Oct. 11. A police officer stopped to check on a suspicious vehicle parked on Route 206 with its engine running and its headlights on. He was processed and released.

A 2011 Cadillac CTS sedan was reported stolen from the driveway of a home on Belle Glades Lane Oct. 11. The car was unlocked and the keys were in the vehicle. The homeowners believe they heard vehicles driving near their home around 2 a.m. and suspect the car may have been stolen at that time.

A 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck was reported stolen from the driveway of a Belle Mead-Griggstown Road residence overnight between Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. The truck was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a stolen vehicle.

Loose change was reported stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the driveway of a Belle Mead-Griggstown Road residence Oct. 9. The theft is believed to have occurred shortly after 1 a.m.

Previous articleEast Windsor police blotter
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

3,529FansLike
4,491FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2022 - Newspaper Media Group