Princeton police blotter

Three alleged shoplifters entered a Nassau Street store, took several items and fled on foot Oct. 5. The items taken were valued at a combined $475.

Catalytic converters were reported stolen from two work vehicles while they were parked on State Road between 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and 8 a.m. Oct. 5.

A package containing prescription medicine that had been left on a Clay Street resident’s front porch by the U.S. Postal Service was reported stolen sometime between 11:46 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. The theft was reported Oct. 5.

A 23-year-old Trenton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for $1,000 from Bedminster Township Municipal Court after he was stopped by police on Witherspoon Street for driving a vehicle with an expired registration Oct. 3. He was processed and released to the Bedminster Township Police Department.

A 46-year-old Plainsboro Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped by police for allegedly making an improper U-turn, failing to obey a traffic signal and failing to keep right on South Harrison Street Oct. 1. He was processed and released.