Six candidates will battle for three seats available on East Brunswick Council in November

EAST BRUNSWICK – With three Township Council seats available, six candidates will be competing in this year’s election to secure a four-year term.

Democrats Kevin McEvoy, Jim Wendell, and Dana Winston will be facing off against Republican opponents Antoinette Evola, David Herrera, and Neal Shah.

Election day will be held on Nov. 8.

David Herrera (R) has been a resident of East Brunswick for over 20 years and graduated from East Brunswick High School. He owns a small business and formerly operated two restaurants in East Brunswick. As a resident and businessman, he believes his skillset and connection to the community will benefit him as a township councilman.

His campaign website states, “He has worked with people of different backgrounds, viewpoints, and lifestyles. David cares about providing career building opportunities to those disenfranchised by previous incarceration or substance abuse. David believes that building skills in hospitality services and associated creative outlets provides a path to developing leadership skills and stability. … David knows that understanding people’s needs can often help one create solutions and he is a prime example of when you put your mind to something, anything is possible!”

According to his campaign website, Herrera overcame personal challenges that instilled character and resiliency. His own life lessons have shown that faith in others is necessary for effective public service.

His website states, “Having faced many struggles in early adulthood, his subsequent journey to self-improvement culminated in finding purpose through recovery and public service. As such, he feels a strong connectivity with many of the problems facing our society. He was raised by a hard-working single mother who helped him foster a sense of resilience, values of sacrifice, and strong determination. Faith in his fellow citizens is a key tenet of his philosophy.”

According to the mission statement on Herrera’s website, his goal is to create a functional and bipartisan council that’s transparent and beneficial for all residents, regardless of the issue at hand.

“My mission is simple: it is time for East Brunswick to have a new voice. For far too long our town and our council has been stagnant and one-sided. It’s time to have different views and innovative ideas brought to the table, to have a bipartisan review on all township items.

“The people of East Brunswick deserve transparency on all major topics that affect our town, to have an awareness on our towns plans and how they either benefit or impact our residents. My promise to you is to devote my time, my energy, and my hard work into making East Brunswick the best it can be. The people deserve better, this town deserves better,” Herrera said.

Herrera’s website mentions taxes, redevelopment, and quality of life as the primary concerns of his campaign.

Herrera could not be reached for direct comment.

Kevin T. McEvoy (D) has lived in East Brunswick since 1988. He is the Council vice president for the East Brunswick Township Council where he serves on the Cable, Water, and Sewer Advisory boards. Prior to his election in 2018, he served on the East Brunswick Board of Education from 2012-16. Shortly after, he was appointed to mayor of the township until January 2017.

He holds a New Jersey Social Studies Certificate for K-12 and is known as “The Voice of the Bears” for his sports commentary at East Brunswick Public High School (EBHS) and for his broadcasting at East Brunswick TV. In addition to teaching at EBHS, he also coached varsity track for boys and girls.

Amongst his lifelong accomplishments, McEvoy stated that his tenure as a councilman has been a career highlight. If re-elected, he plans to maintain public trust by continuing to make decisions that put residents first.

“Now as an incumbent on the Township Council, I consider among my greatest professional highlights the opportunity to make decisions that impact the daily quality of life of our residents.

“We have remarkable programming and services provided through our Recreation and Parks, Department of Aging, the library, Public Works, Water and Sewer Utility, and our police department; to name but a few of our infrastructure areas.

“By carefully analyzing the resolutions and ordinances on my bi-monthly agendas, I know I’ve done my due diligence for our residents in responsibly investigating how my decisions potentially affect their daily lives. That determines my votes, because in the end, I believe we can make a life together that is desirable, both present and future, here in East Brunswick,” McEvoy said.

McEvoy deemed this year’s election as critical and said his leadership and experience can benefit the diverse community of East Brunswick.

“In the ever-changing landscape, we need leaders like me who are experienced, trustworthy, and honest to move East Brunswick towards a new tomorrow. Filled with hope and a promise where our young people will thrive, our mature people will work and feel fulfilled, and our senior citizens can age comfortably and with grace.

“We are a community who is diverse. We are ready for a leader like me who will bring honor, integrity, and a willingness to listen and make decisions to assist in providing municipal services, programs and outcomes through responsible budgeting, a record of service and trustworthy leadership,” McEvoy said.

Jim Wendell (D) has lived in East Brunswick since 1970 and has raised his family in the township. He is the director of construction for a national real estate developer where he manages different teams and large-scale budgets.

He is a licensed realtor and building inspector in New Jersey. He also holds a general contractor license in Florida. For the past 25 years, he has been an executive board member for St. Bart’s Buffalos, where he served as president for 10 years. He was also the president of the Blackhawks Lacrosse Club for six years and an active coach for 12 years.

He is the council president for the East Brunswick Township Council and has been a member for the last 12 years. Additionally, he is a member of East Brunswick’s Elks Club, Lions Club, and Planning Board. He has volunteered with the Brookview Volunteer Fire Company and has served on East Brunswick’s Redevelopment Agency as a chairman for the past six years.

In his 12-year tenure, Wendell stated that he and his fellow council members were able to establish a track record of accomplishments. He referenced the township’s stable tax rate, successful redevelopment projects, and the opening of new parks as examples of the progress.

“I would say that keeping the municipal portion of the tax rate stable for the past several years, one of the greatest and most impactful, through COVID, and the recent inflation and oil price increases, we were able to work with all of our departments to keep municipal taxes stable.

“I am also very proud of being the leader of the Redevelopment Agency, and the fact that we turned a property on Edgeboro Road that was paying the town $30,000 in taxes, to now be generating over $800,000 annually with very little burden on municipal services.

“I am very proud that this past year we opened two new parks, and we are starting to work on our new ice rink next year. Another major accomplishment we have completed is the repaving of 25 miles of roads in the past few years,” he said.

Wendell said he’s seeking re-election to complete the township’s redevelopment projects, maintain the stable tax rate, and to provide high quality services to residents.

“I am running because I am a lifelong East Brunswick resident and want to complete the great work that we have started, continue to make certain our municipal tax rate stays stable, and to continue to increase revenues. I want to continue to work with Mayor Brad Cohen to achieve this and continue the shared vision our team has,” Wendell said.

Antoinette Evola (R) could not be reached by press time.

Neal Shah (R) could not be reached by press time.

Dana Winston (D) could not be reached by press time.

Polls open from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 8.