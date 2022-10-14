Two South Brunswick teens charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbings following altercation

Two South Brunswick teenagers were charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two young men after an altercation in a parking lot of Home Depot on Route 1, according to the South Brunswick Police Department.

Police received a call from a man seeking medical assistance at the Home Depot at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to police.

Upon arrival, Patrol Officer Tyler Harpster located the victim, who was found to have suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 19-year-old South Brunswick man, stated that he had been stabbed in the parking lot following an altercation, and had made his way inside the store seeking help, according to police.

Additional officers responded to the scene and checked the area for possible actors. They were unable to locate the actors, but located a second victim, a 20-year-old South Brunswick man, with knife wounds, not far from Home Depot, according to police.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of their wounds.

Police processed the scene for evidence and Detective Rick DeLucia continued investigating the case through the weekend. Two individuals were identified as suspects, and after developing probable cause, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, were apprehended and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses, according to police.

The 18-year-old male was lodged in the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center, and the 17-year-old male was lodged in the Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Police Chief Raymond J. Hayducka praised the efforts of patrol officers on scene and detectives who followed up the case.

“Their diligent work led to the arrest of two individuals and put the case to rest,” he said.

Anyone with information on the case may contact Detective Rick DeLucia at 732-329-4646.