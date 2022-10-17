Fatal collision in Aberdeen Township remains under investigation

ABERDEEN — A fatal collision involving a sport utility vehicle and a dirt bike that took place in Aberdeen Township on the evening of Oct. 14 is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 15.

The deceased individual has been identified as Clifford Walton, 40, of the Cliffwood Beach section of Aberdeen Township, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Just before 6 p.m. Oct. 14, members of the Aberdeen Township Police Department responded to the area of Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street to investigate a report of a serious collision.

At that location the officers found the two individuals involved in the collision: a 34-year-old male resident of Aberdeen Township who had been driving a Jeep Cherokee, and Walton, who had been operating a Kawasaki dirt bike, according to the press release.

The name of the man who was driving the Jeep was not provided by the prosecutor’s office.

There were no passengers in the Jeep or on the dirt bike. Walton sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was rushed to Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6:45 p.m.

The driver of the Jeep, who remained on the scene of the collision, was not seriously injured, according to the press release.

The incident remains under joint investigation by members of the Aberdeen Township Police Department, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Unit and the multi-jurisdictional Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact MCPO Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Aberdeen Township Police Department Patrolman John Palumbo at 732-566-2054.