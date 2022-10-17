Buccaneers show improvement during four-game win streak

LITTLE SILVER — The Red Bank Regional High School football team has found its groove on the gridiron during the last few weeks.

On Oct. 14, the Buccaneers won their fourth consecutive game as they defeated Holmdel High School, 27-13, to improve to 4-2.

The recent surge by his players is the result of a better effort in practice on a consistent basis during the last month, Coach Shane Fallon said on Oct. 17.

“The kids understand the importance of the heavy workload that goes on during Tuesday and Wednesday practices,” Fallon said. “They have been more focused in practice and paying more attention to detail. They are seeing that growth translate on the field during these last four games.”

Fallon is in his second year as the team’s coach. After leading the Bucs to a 4-7 mark in a transition season in 2021, Fallon has seen growth from his players in 2022 and likes the direction in which the program is going.

“We are headed in the right direction,” he said. “The kids who came back from last year know our system better and what our expectations are of them. We have been getting better and better each week and focusing on what we can control as a team.”

Defense has been a key part of Red Bank’s success during the win streak. The Bucs have held their opponent to under 14 points in each of their four wins.

The defense will face a big task in its regular season finale against Ocean Township High School on Oct. 21. The Spartans (7-0) are averaging more than 36 points per game and quarterback Tyler Douglas has accounted for 24 total touchdowns in 2022.

Fallon understands the challenge his players have in front of them and said it will be extremely important for them to have another great week of practice to have a chance to upset the Spartans.

“We certainly have our work cut out for us,” said Fallon. “(Ocean Township) is a complete team. We need to just focus on ourselves and what we can control. That starts with having another great week of practice.”

Red Bank’s contest against Ocean Township could have playoff implications for the Bucs, who are currently on the outside looking in as they seek a spot in the state sectional playoffs. A win over Ocean Township could land the Bucs a trip to the playoffs.

Fallon said reaching the playoffs would be a significant achievement for his program in his second year, but the coach is making sure his players continues to follow the process of taking things one game at a time and one practice at a time.

“We just need to focus on winning football games week,” Fallon said. “We are going to try and win a football game and we will see where we stand afterward. Wherever we fall, we will be ready to go.”