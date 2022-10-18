Board member in another school district supports Trujillo for Hillsborough BOE

I won’t pretend to know your community. What I will tell you is that I know Jean Trujillo and I believe you should absolutely re-elect her to your Board of Education. As a board member in another district, I have worked with Jean at the state level on several committees. She has been extremely vocal at the state level about how the funding formula is effecting your community. She is very well acquainted with where the issues lie and is not afraid to step up and face them head on for all of you. You have invested in her professional development as a board member, and you should now take full advantage of her knowledge of how to get things done. I can tell you that by the end of one term most board members are just getting started. There is so much to learn. If your district is facing any sort of difficulty, Jean would be the one to know where to start and how to make changes to correct those problems. That is the benefit of experience. She is a woman of integrity and grit and is willing to keep fighting for your community. Please vote to re-elect her. I am sure you will be happy you did.

Catherine Kazan

Wayne