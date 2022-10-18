East Windsor Township to hold Operation Medicine Cabinet

East Windsor Township residents who want to get rid of expired and unwanted prescription medicine can do so during “Operation Medicine Cabinet.”

The special event is set for Oct. 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the lobby at the Police/Municipal Court building at 80 One Mile Road.

Operation Medicine Cabinet – similar to previous years – is being sponsored by the New Jersey Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Mayor Janice S. Mironov said, adding the event is held “to promote and focus of disposing of expired and unneeded medications in a safe and responsible manner” and “prevents possible misuse and access to these drugs by unauthorized persons and young people.”

The drugs that are collected during “Operation Medicine Cabinet” will be turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on the next business day for final disposal, she said.

While “Operation Medicine Cabinet” is helpful and has been successful, it is not the only chance for residents to dispose of unwanted or unneeded prescription drugs, Mironov said.

East Windsor Township residents can drop off unneeded medicine in a special drop box that has been permanently installed in the lobby at the Police/Municipal Court building, she said. The lobby is open seven days a week, around the clock.

The goal of installing the drop box is to make it convenient for residents so they will not have to rely on periodic events such as “Operation Medicine Cabinet” to dispose of drugs, Mironov said, urging residents to make use of the drop box.