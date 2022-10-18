Edison’s annual Harvest Fun Fest offers fun for the whole family

EDISON – The township’s annual Harvest Fun Fest offered fun for the whole family.

The festivities were presented by Mayor Sam Joshi and the Edison Recreation Department on Oct. 15. Many were in their festive Halloween costumes as they roamed around the grounds of the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park on Christie Street.

As a DJ played music, children were able to enjoy face painting, tattoos and crafts, a pumpkin patch, inflatable axe throwing, a bombie slide, and family pumpkin carving.

The township held contests for the best costumes and best carved pumpkins.

The Edison Police Department was also on hand with Cider with a Cop offering apple cider and donuts.