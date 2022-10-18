Keyport municipal officials authorize new crosswalk on Broad Street

KEYPORT — Municipal officials in Keyport have authorized a new pedestrian crosswalk in the borough.

During a meeting on Oct. 4, Borough Council members adopted an ordinance that amends the traffic and traffic schedules chapters of Keyport’s ordinances to add a new mid-block crosswalk on Broad Street (Monmouth County Route 4).

According to the ordinance, the new pedestrian crosswalk is from a point 430 feet south of the southerly curbline of East Front Street and West Front Street to a point 10 feet south thereof.

The new crosswalk is the third on Broad Street. The other mid-block crosswalks are from a point 223 feet north of the northerly curbline of Hurley Street to a point 10 feet north thereof, and from a point 400 feet north of the northerly curbline of Jackson Street to a point 10 feet north thereof, according to the ordinance.

Keyport also has pedestrian crosswalks on Main Street and on Maple Place (Monmouth County Route 516).

The Main Street mid-block crosswalk is from a point 40 feet north of the northerly curbline of Hurley Street to a point 10 feet north thereof.

The Maple Street mid-block crosswalk is from a point 5 feet north of the northerly curbline of Orchard Street to a point 10 feet north thereof.

Keyport also has six mid-block crosswalk locations on American Legion Drive. Each mid-block crosswalk starts at the intersection of West Front Street and American Legion Drive at intervals from West Front Street.

The mid-block crosswalks on American Legion Drive are 265 feet, 670 feet, 860 feet, 1,255 feet, 1,460 feet and 1,715 feet from West Front Street, according to the ordinance.

According to state.nj.us/mvc, “A motorist must stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian who is crossing at a marked crosswalk when the pedestrian is upon, or within one lane of, the half of the road, upon which the vehicle is traveling or onto which it is turning.

“A motorist is required to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the road within an unmarked crosswalk at an intersection. Never pass a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk.

“Motorists who fail to yield to pedestrians or who overtake and pass vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians are subject, upon conviction for a violation of the law, to two points, a $200 fine, and may also be required to perform up to 15 days of community service.

“More severe penalties apply where serious bodily injury to a pedestrian is caused by a motorist. When stopping for a crosswalk on a multi-lane road, a motorist should stop about 30 feet before a crosswalk to avoid blocking visibility of a motorist in the second lane,” according to the website.