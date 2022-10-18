Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6

Last year a new state law was passed mandating early in-person voting as an option in New Jersey. This new option allows registered voters to cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, during a nine-day period prior to Election Day.

In addition to our two traditional voting methods, which include in-person voting on Election Day at your neighborhood polling location or by mail-in ballot, you now have the option of voting early in person on a voting machine prior to Election Day, from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, at a Monmouth County early voting designated polling site.

Like last year, Monmouth County will have 10 specially designated early in-person voting locations that will be open from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. The hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters can go to any one of these 10 locations during the nine-day period to vote, regardless of where they live in the county.

The locations for early voting can be found on the Monmouth County elections website, MonmouthCountyVotes.com

If you have any questions, please contact the county clerk’s election office at 732-431-7790 or visit the MonmouthCountyVotes.com website.

Christine Giordano Hanlon

Monmouth County Clerk

Freehold Township