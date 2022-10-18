Police charge man and woman with drug possession after car stop in East Windsor

A man and a woman were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after the man was stopped by police for allegedly making an improper turn onto Millstone Road, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The driver, a 41-year-old Cherry Hill man, had consented to a search of the vehicle after the police officer saw signs of possible use of a controlled dangerous substance by the driver and his passenger, who was identified as a 39-year-old Woodlynne woman, on Oct. 8, police said.

A search of the car revealed the presence of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, resulting in the charges of drug paraphernalia possession against the man and woman, police said.

The driver was also charged with making an improper turn onto Millstone Road, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and having an unregistered vehicle. The woman was also found to have outstanding warrants, police said.

The driver and the passenger were processed and released.