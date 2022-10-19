ESCNJ appoints Cranbury Schools superintendent to board of directors

The Educational Services Commission of New Jersey, the largest educational service commission in the state, announced the appointment of Cranbury Schools Superintendent/Principal Jennifer Diszler to its board of directors.

Diszler, the former assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and administration for the South Brunswick School District, was named the new chief school administrator and principal of the pre-K to grade 8 Cranbury School with a unanimous vote of the school board at its meeting on June 15.

Known for her positive energy and collaborative nature, Diszler began her educational career as a middle school math teacher in Somerset County and taught for 10 years at both the elementary and middle school level. In 2010, she joined the South Brunswick School District as the middle school supervisor for math and science, according to a press release through the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ).

Diszler then served two years as the director of curriculum, instruction and technology for the North Brunswick School District before returning to South Brunswick as assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and administration in 2017.

“The Cranbury School District has a rooted partnership with the ESCNJ, and I look forward to continuing the collaboration we have in place,” she said. “I have prior experience with ESCNJ and the wonderful program they have for students with disabilities. I look forward to working and connecting with everyone on the board.”

The superintendent earned her undergraduate degree from Kean University in elementary education and then a graduate degree in educational administration and supervision from Rider University. She then returned to Rider to earn her doctorate in education leadership. She also served as an adjunct professor at Montclair State University in its graduate education program.

Diszler has two daughters: Sarah, an elementary school teacher in Pennsylvania, and Emme, a student-athlete at The College of New Jersey pursuing a communications major. Diszler volunteers at Unicorn Therapeutic Horse Farm in Hopewell, allowing her the opportunity to care for horses and assist students with special needs as they ride.