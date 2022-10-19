Kelsey Theatre to present ‘Something Rotten!’ with local cast

Maurer Productions OnStage will present the “hilarious Shakespeare-inspired musical comedy” “Something Rotten!” at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre.

The show runs from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30 with a streaming option Oct. 28-30.

“Audiences are sure to roll in the aisles,” said M. Kitty Getlik, artistic director of Kelsey Theatre.

Set in the 1590s, “Something Rotten!” is a story of two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play (and who just happen to be the nemeses of that Renaissance rock star, William Shakespeare). A local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre will involve something that has never been done before: singing, dancing and acting — all at the same time. The brothers then decide to write the world’s very first hit musical.

The cast features Dan Keyser of Martinsville as Shakespeare; Zach Love of Rahway as Nick Bottom; Brian Johnston of East Windsor as Nigel Bottom; Edward Liu of Princeton Junction as Nostradamus; Michelle Elaine Lucey of Whiting as Bea; Jim Morris of Hamilton as Brother Jeremiah; Kim Pearson of Fairless Hills, Pa. as Portia; Maria Keyser of Martinsville as Minstrel; Bob Abrahamson of Newtown, Pa. as Shylock; and Christina Parke of Hamilton as Lady Clapham.

The men’s ensemble includes Stephen Brandt of Lawrenceville; Michael Zweig of Philadelphia; Nicholas Kianka, Pat Rounds, Christopher Schmalbach and Marc Suznovich of Hamilton; Connor McDowell of Levittown, Pa.; and Dan Slothower of Bordentown.

The women’s ensemble includes Jennifer Boutros and Amanda Peterson of Lawrenceville; Allie G. Cohen of Jackson; Lori Howard of Mount Laurel; Sheilla Kraft and Abigail Oliver of Hamilton; Beverly Kuo-Hamilton and Marissa Michaels of Princeton; and Jenna Moschella of Ewing.

The show is directed by John M. Maurer and produced by John M. Maurer and Diana Gilman Maurer. Other members of the production team include Music Director Laurie Gougher, Choreographer Haley Schmalbach, Master Carpenter Jeff Cantor, Lighting Designer Judi Parrish, Sound Engineer Evan Paine, Costume Designer Anthony Remer and Stage Manager Melissa Gaynor.

Performance Dates:

Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. (On-demand streaming also available)

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. (On-demand streaming also available)

Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. (On-demand streaming also available)

Kelsey Theatre is located at Mercer County Community College’s West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor. For tickets and for more information visit www.KelseyTheatre.org.