News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 19

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Sept. 28 at 11:46 a.m., a South Brunswick resident reported providing $116,000 for a vehicle investment plan that appears to have been fraudulent. Patrolman Jeffrey Emslie handled the report and the incident is pending further investigation.

On Sept. 28 at 1:27 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual made duplicate copies of a temporary license plate and used the copies to avoid paying tolls. Patrolman Hunter Mauro handled the report.

On Sept. 28 at 1:57 p.m., employees of Home Goods, 55 Route 9, Manalapan, reported that three individuals shoplifted $449 worth of merchandise from the store. Patrolman

Hunter Mauro handled the report.

On Oct. 1 at 12:04 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals forcibly entered a Shilling Road residence and removed approximately $20,000 in cash, as well as jewelry. The theft was reported to have occurred between 4:30-11 p.m. Patrolman James Guarino took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.

On Oct. 1 at 8:02 p.m., after being involved in a motor vehicle crash on Wood Avenue, a 31-year-old male resident of Jamesburg was found to be driving while intoxicated and in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters where he was processed and released after being issued summonses. Patrolman Douglas Zike was the arresting officer.

On Oct. 2 at 1:31 p.m., a Monroe Township resident reported the theft of approximately $10,000 worth of equipment from the victim’s company. No additional information was immediately available. Patrolman Hayden Hrymack handled the report.

East Stroudsburg University was the host of the 82nd annual Pennsylvania Communication Association (PCA) Conference on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

This year’s conference, themed “Revitalization,” focused on the return to in-person interactions and included panel presentations and round-table discussions by professors, graduate students and undergraduate students, according to a press release.

Awards were also presented to honor significant contributors to the discipline in the areas of teaching, scholarship and service.

Francesca Palmeri of Morganville, a junior majoring in communication, was awarded the Voices of Tomorrow College Communicator of the Year award.

The award recognizes excellent communicators at the college level. This award is presented to a Pennsylvania college student who excels in curricular and extracurricular communication work, who uses communication skills in a service capacity, and who demonstrates promise of future leadership through communication.

Palmeri serves as president and social media chair of the ESU chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America; assistant firm director of Warrior Relations, ESU’s student-run public relations agency; the WarriorLink administrator for WESS; secretary and head of standards for Lambda Iota; and is a student worker at the Mattioli Recreation Center, according to the press release.

The New Jersey Education Association has announced that ASCD (formerly known as the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development) has welcomed a teacher at Freehold Township High School into its 2022 class of emerging leaders.

Those selected are individuals who have made an impact as leaders in their schools, districts and communities, and have been in education for five to 15 years, according to a press release.

The local honoree is Angello Villarreal, a teacher of Spanish at Freehold Township High School.

“Angelo Villarreal is a lifelong learner who truly understands how significant a positive teacher-student relationship is when cultivating a learning environment of excellence,” said Sarah Reichenbecher, president of the Freehold Regional Education Association.

“He is approachable, compassionate and provides a model of advocacy and scholarship for the students in his class and his peers throughout the profession. He cares about his colleagues and school community and leads by example in everything he does,” Reichenbecher said.

As an emerging leader, Villarreal will be honored at the ASCD Leadership Summit later this month. In addition, emerging leaders gain access to opportunities that will prepare them for future leadership roles, including leadership within ASCD, according to the press release from the NJEA.