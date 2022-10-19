Officials recognize Hillsborough Middle School Lacrosse Team for undefeated season

HomeHillsborough BeaconOfficials recognize Hillsborough Middle School Lacrosse Team for undefeated season

PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP

The 2022 Hillsborough Middle School Girls Lacrosse Team went undefeated during a very successful season due to their “hard work and dedication.”

The team received a proclamation from the township at a Township Committee meeting on Oct. 11.

Eleven different players scored for the team and six players had more than 12 goals during their championship win against Montgomery.

The team is led by Coach Chris Gibson and includes Julia Brouillette, Victoria Byra, Sienna Church, Morghan DiGanci, Jules DiNuzzo, Alexa Gaspar, Brianna Gibson, Ava Heinrichs, Jayla Hidalgo, Vanessa LaMotta, Isabella Lods, Nevya Loniewski, Jessica McKelvey, Jeeya Patel, Devin Redziniak, Evelyn Reese, Paige Romano, Sydney Russo, Sienna Russo, Summer Smith, Elizabeth Stroka, Riley Sutton, Sara Thompson, MaryKate Toth, Madelyn Weber, and Bailee Wolfe.

Mayor Shawn Lipani and the Township Committee commended the team, coaches, and parents for their successful season and for their “hard work, dedication, and commitment to the sport and to those principles of good sportsmanship, teamwork, and academic achievement which the team strives to achieve.”

