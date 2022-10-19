The Lawrenceville School’s donations support special projects funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation

A new camera and microphones for an updated Lawrence Middle School TV studio, and a child-sized kitchen, table and chairs for kindergarten students at the Ben Franklin Elementary School to encourage play.

These are among the special projects and items funded by the Lawrence Township Education Foundation, and none of which would have been possible without the support of The Lawrenceville School, according to the nonprofit foundation.

Representatives of The Lawrenceville School presented a check for $80,000 to the Lawrence Township Education Foundation Sept. 27, bringing the private, co-educational boarding school’s total donations to more than $1.8 million since 1995, said Karen Faiman, the nonprofit group’s executive director.

“We are extremely grateful for our partnership with The Lawrenceville School,” Faiman said.

“Our organization’s success is a direct result of their ongoing financial support. The Lawrenceville School’s generous annual donations make what we do possible,” she said.

During the 2021-22 academic year, the Lawrence Township Education Foundation approved more than $187,000 in grants to the Lawrence Township Public Schools for a total of 61 programs that span the curriculum, including literacy, equity, music, art, humanities and character education, Faiman said.

Lawrenceville Head of School Steve Murray acknowledged the foundation’s role in encouraging and sponsoring innovative programming created by the school district’s teachers “to enrich the minds, bodies and spirits of the students.”

“The Lawrenceville School is proud to support this important work as we continue our mission of inspiring each to seek the best for all, on and off our campus,” Murray said.

In addition to its annual contribution, The Lawrenceville School provides event sponsorship and numerous in-kind services, including office space for the foundation on Phillips Avenue across Main Street from the private school.

The Lawrenceville School’s contributions, along with donations from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and the Educational Testing Service and contributions from local businesses and residents, has enabled the Lawrence Township Education Foundation to approve more than $4.4 million in grants to public school teachers for special programs since its inception in 1992.