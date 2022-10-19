Tinton Falls council members approve increase in police officer ranks

TINTON FALLS — The members of the Borough Council have taken action to increase the maximum number of patrol officers permitted to be hired by the Tinton Falls Police Department.

During a meeting on Oct. 11, council members adopted an ordinance that will amend the police force section of the municipal code by changing the composition of the police force.

Under the terms of the amended ordinance, the maximum permitted number of patrol officers will increase from 28 to 32.

According to the amended ordinance, the previous maximum number of police officers permitted in Tinton Falls was 43: one chief of police, two captains, five lieutenants, seven sergeants and 28 patrol officers. The amended ordinance will increase the total number of permitted police officers to 47.

When asked about the amended ordinance by a resident during a previous meeting, Borough Attorney Kevin Starkey said the proposed increase came in response to the police department reaching its maximum number of permitted patrol officers.

The maximum number of patrol officers on the force was reached on Sept. 20 when a new officer joined the Tinton Falls Police Department.

Starkey said borough officials currently have no plans to hire additional officers, but he said the amended ordinance allows borough officials to do so if presented with the need to increase police department personnel.

After the ordinance was adopted, a resident praised municipal officials for increasing the maximum number of patrol officers who may be employed in Tinton Falls.

“I know this was a collaborative effort and it is really the best of what a community can do when we come together for the best interest of all concerned,” she said. “The community thanks you (municipal officials) for that.”

Tinton Falls is 15.5 square miles in size and has a current estimated population of 19,439 residents.

In other business, the council members adopted an ordinance that will authorize the acquisition of a 1.5-acre property at the corner of Essex Road and Asbury Avenue.

According to the ordinance, the vacant parcel will be acquired from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which offered to transfer the land to the borough.

Starkey said municipal officials intend to acquire the parcel to prevent development from taking place at the corner of Essex Road and Asbury Avenue.