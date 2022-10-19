Wild horse advocates rally in Princeton

A group of wild horse advocates convened in Princeton to educate the public and bring awareness to what is happening on the public lands in the “Wild West.”

The effort was met nationwide in 26 states on National Public Lands Day in September, according to a press release through Love Wild Horses, a California-based non-for-profit organization.

Tragically, after the horses’ removal and capture from the lands, many horses are winding up in livestock auctions, purchased by kill buyers, and exported for slaughter in other countries, according to the press release.

The mission of the organization is “saving the last of America’s icons of the West, from slaughter and extinction, with humane, innovative on range holistic land and water conservancy practices” and be “granted to perform their essential role as native keystone species in protecting grassland ecosystems and surrounding communities from climate change and wildfires.”