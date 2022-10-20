Common calendar, Packet papers, Oct. 20

Ongoing

Free tours of the Wyckoff-Garretson House & Museum, which dates back to 1730, will be held the second Sunday of every month, through October.

Docent-led tours are held from 1-4 p.m. at the house, 215 South Middlebush Road, Somerset.

For more information, visit themeadowsfoundation.org

The Burlington County Farmers Market enters its 16th season, held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through October at the Burlington County Agricultural Center on Centerton Road in Moorestown.

Live music, food, handcrafted goods, cooking classes and Jersey fresh farm produce can be found from more than 20 farms, two dozen food vendors and multiple artists and crafters. Some participants include 1895 Organic Farm, Pinelands Produce, Durr’s Blue Box, the Soup Bar and Hoop House Bakery, Black Sheep Farm, Sparrow Lake Farm and Truly Seasoned.

Craft beer and liquor sales are back after debuting last season. Marlton-based Zed’s Beer and Columbus-based Recklesstown Farm Distillery, plus Burlington City’s Third State Brewery and Cherry Hill’s Forgotten Boardwalk Brewery are on tap. Alcohol sales will be for off-site consumption, though overage adults will be permitted to try a limited number of samples.

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults will resume in-person lunches at nine of its locations after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

The South Ward Senior Center and North 25 Terminal/Reading Senior Center in Trenton will remain closed due to ongoing construction, and no service will be provided at this time. Additionally, the East Windsor Senior Center is under construction, but will continue to provide grab-and-go and home-delivered services.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

The Bordentown Historical Society announced the reopening of the Bordentown Friends Meetinghouse Museum and grand opening of the new Joseph Bonaparte exhibit.

The launch of the exhibit marks the first public opening of the meetinghouse in more than two years.

The meetinghouse will be open twice a month for visitation, in addition to special events throughout 2022 to educate the public on Bonaparte, the former King of Naples and Spain and, perhaps, Bordentown’s most famous one-time resident.

The first exhibit to grace the space will feature Joseph Napoleon Bonaparte, the eldest brother of and advisor to Napoleon Bonaparte. Co-incident with the recent preservation of the former Point Breeze property once owned by Joseph Bonaparte in Bordentown, the BHS has assembled an exhibit and will present a series of events to explore this famous resident’s impact on America and Bordentown. There will be letters and memorabilia on hand, and experts will offer narratives on the furniture that came from the mansion on display at the Friends meetinghouse, an archaeologist’s perspective of life on the property, a review of artworks that were on display in Joseph’s mansions, and more.

For more information, visit www.BordentownHistory.org

Residents can view two exhibits on loan from the permanent collection of the Ukrainian History and Education Center that are on display in the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Gallery, located in the county Administration Building, 20 Grove St., Somerville.

The exhibit in the lobby, “Ukraine 1933: A Cookbook,” is a portion of the linocut series by Ukrainian artist Mykola Bondarenko that depicts the “menu” people were forced to use to survive the genocidal artificial famine of 1932-33.

Pysanky, on display in glass cases on the third floor of the county Administration Building, are decorated Ukrainian eggs, traditionally made during Easter or the weeks leading up to Easter. Pysanka comes from the Ukrainian word “pysaty,” which means to write. The designs on the eggs are written using a stylus, hot wax and dyes.

View a video about the exhibit at www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpPA3IBKtDw.

For more information, contact the Cultural & Heritage Commission at 908-231-7110 or CulturalHeritage@co.somerset.nj.us.

La Shir – The Jewish Community Choir of Princeton is back to in-person rehearsals after a two-year “COVID interruption.” New members are invited to join the group as it launches its 40th anniversary season.

LaShir’s members come from Mercer, Middlesex and Bucks counties. Repertoire spans 500 years of Jewish choral tradition, with selections in Hebrew, Yiddish, Ladino and English

LaShir rehearses from 7:30-9 p.m. on Thursday evenings at The Jewish Center, 435 Nassau

Street in Princeton. Experienced singers of all vocal ranges who are interested in joining are encouraged to contact LaShirDirector@gmail.com.

Select dates, as of Thursday, Oct. 20

Mercer County’s Notary Nights will be held on the first Thursday of each month from 3-7:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Connection satellite office, 957 Route 33, Hamilton.

The dates for 2022 are Nov. 3 and Dec. 1.

Sessions will also be held on business days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, 209 S. Broad St., Trenton.

A mask or face covering must be worn to enter.

To be sworn in by Mercer County Clerk’s Office staff as a new notary, prospective notaries must apply and have their applications signed by a legislator. If you file your application online it will be sent to your legislator electronically.

After the State of New Jersey processes your application, you will be sent your commission by mail.

You must take your oath of office.

The fee is $15; checks and money order are accepted.

Prospective notaries will also need a photo ID and their certificate on hand to be sworn in.

After July 2022, all notary applications will have to be completed electronically, and an education component will be required for new notaries due to a change in state notary laws.

The Clerk’s Office also has new updated Notary Handbooks, which are available for pickup at the office at 209 S. Broad St. in Trenton.

For more information about notaries public and for updates on office openings and closings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/notary-public, or call the office’s main number at 609-989-6465.

Through Oct. 24

Hillsborough Township residents, local businesses and township youth and adult organizations created a scarecrow for the 2022 Scarecrow Festival in Hillsborough.

The public can vote online for their favorite entries from through Oct 24. Winners will be announced by the mayor on Oct. 25 at the Township Committee Meeting and also posted on the township’s Facebook page.

Through Oct. 31

Registration is now open for HEWYBL’s winter 2022-23 Basketball season. HEWYBL is open to boys and girls from all area towns and has both co-ed teams for Instructional and Rookie level, all-girls teams and all-boys teams.

HEWYBL Basketball is open to players who are in grades K-12. The registration deadline is Oct. 31. The season will run from late November until early March. Games will be played at the East Windsor school district gyms.

HEWYBL Basketball typically draws players from East Windsor, Hightstown, Allentown, Cranbury, Roosevelt and other surrounding towns.

Season details can be viewed at www.HEWYBL.com To register, go to www.HEWYBL.com and select REGISTER at the upper right-hand corner.

Any questions about HEWYBL Basketball or the upcoming season, contact HEWYBL.BASKETBALL@gmail.com.

Through Nov. 8

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey (SCLSNJ) will be participating in a statewide initiative in partnership with the New Jersey Council for the Humanities (NJCH) called the Democracy Conversation Project through Nov. 8.

The goal of the program is to discover what New Jerseyans have to say about the state of our democracy. The tool that SCLSNJ and NJCH are using to collect this information is called Storybox. These Storyboxes provide a place for New Jerseyans to add their voices to the national story with personal reflections on preprinted response cards.

Join the conversation at SCLSNJ’s Bridgewater, Hillsborough, North Plainfield, Somerville, Warren, and Watchung branches. To learn more about the Democracy Conversation Project, visit: https://njhumanities.org/programs/museum-on-main-street/dcp.

Through Nov. 20

Rotary Club of Hillsborough is holding its annual fundraising event in partnership with

Pee Jay’s Fresh Fruit, a premier purveyor of fresh fruit with the nation’s largest

selection of fruit for fundraising.

Being introduced to the product line this year are cheesecakes – plain, strawberry swirl and triple chocolate swirl.

The deadline for ordering fruit and cheesecake online is Nov. 20. The fruit is tentatively scheduled to be delivered on Dec. 17, with customer pick- up on Dec. 18, between 8:30 am-12 pm, at Central Jersey Nurseries at 18 Hamilton Road, Hillsborough. The fruit may also be sent as a gift. Shipping charges are included in the price. All gift orders will be shipped the week of Dec. 18.

Any questions about the fruit items online or options for pick-up or delivery should be directed to Jim Beattie at jrbeattie1@comcast.net.

All purchases are handled online at the following website: https://freshfruitorder.org/HillsboroughRotary/Shop/ProductsList.aspx or visit

the Club website at hillsboroughnjrotary.com.

October, November at Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is holding a new show entitled “Back to the Palette.” It will run through Oct. 30 at the gallery, 23 North Main St., Cranbury.

The gallery’s opening is a new fun idea and will be called: “A Meet-the-Artist-Opening-Closing” and will be held from 2-4 p.m., Oct. 30, on the last day of the show.

Watercolorists Unlimited, who will participate in the upcoming art show, is a group of 12 local artists, who meet monthly at one another’s homes to critique assigned paintings on a subject that was discussed the prior month. The group has been in existence for more than 30 years. The group shows their work as a group several times a year, including the annual show at the Gourgaud.

The gallery will hold a Plein Air Exhibit from Nov. 6-25.

En plein air is a French expression meaning “in the open air,” and refers to the act of painting outdoors with the artist’s subject in full view. Plein air artists capture the spirit and essence of a landscape or subject by incorporating natural light, color and movement into their works.

This year the Plein Air Exhibit will feature various locations, some other than Cranbury, as a wide variety of subject matter. Plein Air, which is traditionally painting outdoors, will also feature other mediums, like photography and collage. The contributing artists went at their leisure to paint, photograph or whatever medium they worked in, to capture various lighting and seasons.

The reception for the exhibit be held from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 6. Light refreshments will be served. Many of the artists will be present for the reception.

The Gallery is open M-F from 9-3, located in Town Hall 23 A North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ. Admission to the Gallery is free.

The Gallery in Town Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, The Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that supports arts in the community. Checks made out to the artist, or cash are accepted as payment. For more information visit https://www.cranburytownship.org/about/pages/gourgaud-gallery and visit https://www.cranburyartscouncil.org.

Princeton Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 season

Princeton Symphony Orchestra 2022-23 season is open. Upcoming dates include:

Dec. 17 – 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Holiday POPS!

2023

Jan. 14, 15 – Pretty Yende – Showtimes are 8 p.m. Jan. 14, 4 p.m. Jan. 15.

Feb. 4,5 – Brahms & Beethoven – Showtimes are 8 p.m. Feb. 4, 4 p.m. Feb. 5.

March 11, 12 – Seven Decisions of Gandhi – Showtimes are 8 p.m. March 11, 4 p.m. March 12

May 13, 14 – Harold in Italy – Showtimes are 8 p.m. May 13, 4 p.m. May 14.

Fridays through Oct. 21

Abrakadoodle and Hillsborough Township Parks & Recreation Department are teaming up to bring Mommy and me classes art classes and will bring little ones to Fantasy Land for six weeks.

Starting Sept. 16, young artists will fingerpaint, sculpt, collage, and construct enchanted castles, magical unicorns, mermaids, gnomes with garden houses, flying dragons, fairytale frogs, and more.

Dates: Fridays, through Oct. 21 (six weeks)

Times: 9-9:45 a.m. (20-36 months with caregiver)

10-10:45 a.m. (3-5 years with caregiver)

For price and registration visit https://www.hillsborough-nj.org/

Weekends at Howell Living History Farm

Howell Living History Farm continues its 26-year run as New Jersey’s longest-running corn maze with the opening of the all-new 2022 “Carousel” maze. The maze is open Saturdays and Sundays through the end of September, then Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October.

The maze is located at 17 Valley Road, Hopewell Township. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.howellfarm.org/corn-maze

October

Friday, Oct. 21, 28: entry 5-8 p.m.; last exit 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 29: entry noon to 8 p.m.; last exit 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 30: entry noon to 4 p.m.; last exit 5 p.m.

Through Oct. 31, Nov. 9

The Jewish Center in Princeton’s traveling exhibit Black + Jewish: Connection, Courage, Community, at The Jewish Center, runs through Oct. 31, which explores the history of Black and Jewish relationships in the United States; it was created by the Museum of History and Holocaust Education at Kennesaw State University.

Nov. 9 – 7 p.m. – John L. Withers II, former U.S. ambassador to Albania, will speak on Zoom about his book Balm in Gilead: A Story from the War, which relates how, in 1945, his father and the other members of an all-Black U.S. Army company sheltered two young Dachau concentration camp survivors in contravention of military policy.

The exhibit and all programs are free. To register for a Zoom link, schedule a docent tour, or get additional information, including hours the exhibit is available, contact Linda Oppenheim, linda.oppenheim@gmail.com.

Family Saturdays in October, November and December

The Arts Council of Princeton’s Family Saturdays invite children and caregivers to learn, connect, and grow together through hands-on experiences with art.

Explore the current Taplin Gallery exhibition “Retrieving the life and art of James Wilson Edwards and a circle of Black artists” through drop-in art-making workshops. In viewing, discussing, and creating artwork together, families invest in the arts in personal and meaningful ways.

All workshops are designed and led by Dr. Ronah Harris and are free and open to all. They are held at the Taplin Gallery at the Arts Council of Princeton, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

Oct. 22 – 1-2:30 p.m. – Printmaking

Nov. 12 – 1-2:30 p.m. – Collage

Dec. 3 – 1-2:30 p.m. – Portraiture and Community Landscape

Special events in October

“People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos (P&S/GyC) is entering an exciting era as they ramp up their 50th anniversary celebrations.

Oct. 21 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – two-part coordinator training workshop at P&S/GyC headquarters, Lawrence Community Center, 295 Eggerts Crossing Road in Lawrenceville.

Those who have participated in a “Try It” event or as a participant in previous programs are invited to attend this two-day workshop led by Executive Director Cheyenne Wolf and a small cohort of expert P&S/GyC coordinators. Email P&S/GyC Program Manager Maria Saiz at mariasaiz@peopleandstories.org for more information. Registration is required by Sept. 30, space is limited.

Oct. 22 – 10:30 a.m. – Latin American Legal Defense and Education Fund (LALDEF) is partnering with P&S/GyC to celebrate its 50th anniversary to provide a free GyC session in Spanish: an oral reading of an enduring short story followed by a rich, guided discussion.

LALDEF is located at 714-716 South Clinton Ave., Trenton. Childcare and luncheon will be provided. For details and registration email mariasaiz@peopleandstories.org

Oct. 26 – 6 p.m. – An exciting collaboration with the Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) with The Art of P&S/GyC inspired by ACP’s exhibition of Mexican contemporary artist Karima Muyaes.

Teens through adults are invited to join a read aloud led by a P&S/GyC facilitators of one of Mexican author Angeles Mastretta’s short stories from her collection: “Women with Big Eyes”.

Directed discussions – available in both English and Spanish – follow the reading exploring the literary elements of the text alongside participants’ personal narratives. Mexican refreshments to follow donated by La Lupita’s Groceries.

Full details and registration for this “pay as you can” event are available at this link: https://artscouncilofprinceton.org/event/art-of-people-and-stories/

Through Dec. 11

Ficus Bon Vivant, a restaurant promoting community, culinary and visual arts, is holding an art exhibit through Dec. 11.

The Autumn Salon in Princeton features Heather Barros (artist, art instructor, and scientist who has painted for over 25 years), Beatrice Bork (a watercolor artist who specializes in animal art), Bill Jersey (twice Academy award-winning documentary film director and painter from Bucks County) and Laura Rutherford Renner (occupational therapist and painter) who depicts contemporary life in Pennsylvania.

November at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is hosting a number of events in November.

Nov. 3 – 6:30 p.m. – A Mind at Play: An Evening with Authors Jimmy Soni and Rob Goodman.

Join authors Jimmy Soni and Rob Goodman for a hybrid discussion of their best-selling book A Mind at Play: How Claude Shannon Invented the Info Age.

Nov. 5 – 2 p.m. – Walk through telecommunications history with former Lawrence Township Historian Dennis Waters on the site of the 20th century Pole Farm.⁠

⁠

In 1929, AT&T set up an 820-acre plot in Mercer County as a “Pole Farm.” All telephone calls from the United States to Europe were routed through this site.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For tickets and information visit www.morven.org.

Rehearsals in October

Jersey Harmony Chorus has a special opportunity for women who love to sing. They are holding four rehearsals, which started on Oct. 17. Interested singers are invited to sing a segment with the Chorus on stage during their performance on Nov. 17.

The Chorus is a women’s choral ensemble, performing a cappella music in barbershop and other musical styles.

The Chorus meets Monday nights from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Griggstown Reformed Church, 1065 Canal Road, Princeton.

If interested, contact Carole at JHC.Membership@gmail.com or 732-236-6803.

Friday, Oct. 21

The Princeton Folk Music Society presents a fusion of American and Italian folk music traditions with guitarist and vocalist Beppe Gambetta at 8 p.m., Oct. 21 at the Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The concert will also be Live Streamed on YouTube at: princetonfolk.org/livestream.

Ample free parking. Masks and proof of vaccination required for entry.

For more information www.princetonfolk.org

Begins Oct. 21

The Silva Gallery of Art at The Pennington School will host Leboone Lipone, an exhibition of paintings by Ibou Ndoye, from Oct. 21 through Jan. 10, 2023.

Born in West Africa’s most progressive capital city, Dakar, Senegal, Ndoye has combined modernism and traditionalism to create a style unique to himself. Ibrahima, commonly known as “Ibou,” grew up as the oldest child in a family of four boys in the suburbs of Dakar. Ibou’s mother made her living as a dressmaker while his grandmother worked as a tie-dye artist. Regularly surrounded by colorful African textiles and fabrics, it is not surprising that Ibou says he “socialized with art and cohabited with colors” from a very young age.

A reception, open to the public, will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 21 with remarks at 7 p.m. The Silva Gallery is located on the School’s campus at 112 W. Delaware Ave., Pennington. For further information, call the Silva Gallery at 609–737–4133 or email gallery director Dolores Eaton at deaton@pennington.org.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Explore Historic Marquand Park from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Marquand Park was once part of a 30-acre farm owned by Judge Richard Stockton Field, a founding member of the New Jersey Historical Society and the New Jersey Horticultural Society. Architect John Notman was commissioned to design an Italianate villa and grounds. This combination of Italianate mansion and picturesque landscape is a hallmark of mid-19th century design and the height of fashion before the Civil War.

In 1953, the Marquand family donated 17 acres of the estate to the municipality of Princeton to serve as an arboretum and passive recreation park. Today the park is a treasured resource for the community. Explore this incredible preserve with members of the Marquand Park Foundation, who will share the property’s history and highlight the native and exotic trees in the collection.

Free, advanced registration is required, as space is limited. Book through the Historical Society of Princeton at https://princetonhistory.org/events/notman-olmsted-exploring-two-historic-parks-princeton/.

Meet at the Lover’s Lane parking lot. Additional parking is available on Mercer Street. Wear comfortable walking shoes.

For more information visit https://www.marquandpark.org/.

SS Peter & Paul Parish will hold an indoor Flea and Craft Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 in the church hall, 285 Hamilton St., Somerset (close to Rutgers University College Ave., New Brunswick). Free entry, parking and handicap accessible. Snack stand.

Start your holiday shopping with multiple vendors offering home decor, gifts, clothing, toys, jewelry, unique crafts and more. Check out our Facebook events page for more details, including vendors: https://www.facebook.com/events/813405283310255/?ref=newsfeed

Sunday, Oct. 23

The Lawrence Hopewell Trail (LHT) hosts its annual Trail and Treat Bike Ride, a celebration of the Halloween spirit for families with children ages 12 and under. The ride and fun activities take place from 3-5 p.m. in Village Park in Lawrence Township.

The event includes face painting, Halloween crafts, and live music, followed by two rides on the LHT. The short 1/4-mile loop is geared toward younger riders 6 and under, and a 1-mile ride for the more experienced riders ages 6-12. Walkers are welcome. Costumes and bike decorating are encouraged in celebration of the Halloween theme.

Parents with bicycle trailers are welcome. Skating, scootering and strolling participants also welcome.

For more information visit https://lhtrail.org/trailandtreat/.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

The award-winning Mirari Brass Quintet is set to perform for a free concert at The Pennington School at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Meckler Library, 112 West Delaware Ave., Pennington.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Join the Lawrence Township Police Department for its Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Lawrence High School parking lot, 2525 Princeton Pike, Lawrence Township.

If you’d like to participate in decorating your trunk, please pre-register by Oct. 25 by contacting Jenn Thomas at jthomas@lawrencetwp.com.

Saturday, Oct. 29

The Arts Council of Princeton is holding Unlikely Stories: A Unique Creative Storytelling Workshop Combining Photography with Writing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 t the Arts Council of Princeton, Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

For more information and registration: https://artscouncilofprinceton.org/classes/.

The Princeton University Glee Club directed by Gabriel Crouch, hosts the Harvard Glee Club directed by Andrew Clark, for the annual Football Concert. These two Ivy League universities will continue their friendly rivalry with an evening filled with beautiful music, skits, college songs, and more! The concert will be hosted at Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Tickets are available at music.princeton.edu or by calling University Ticketing at 609-258-9220. Remaining tickets will be available at the box office of Richardson Auditorium one and a half hours before the concert begins.

D&R Greenway’s Masquerade Ball and fundraiser returns from 6:30-10 p.m. at Hillside Farm, Hopewell, the former home of Betty Wold Johnson. This year’s theme, “The Halloween Tree,” bridges the world of nature with the world of magic, celebrating D&R Greenway’s preservation success stories while recalling Ray Bradbury’s fantastical adventure story.

Ticket purchases and sponsorships support the land trust’s work to open Hillside Farm as a public preserve. For tickets or donations visit https://drgreenway.org/events/masquerade-ball-2022/.

Sunday, Oct. 30

West Windsor Arts, in collaboration with the Historical Society of West Windsor, will unveil the winning design of the sculpture design contest during a fundraiser cocktail reception on Oct. 30 at the historic Schenck Farmstead in West Windsor. The event will also feature a talk by A. Brad Schwartz, author of “Broadcast Hysteria,” as well as farm tours, a bonfire, and food and libations.

West Windsor Arts is also looking for more community members to join the planning committee for the Martian Project. Volunteers will help in all aspects including event planning, logistics, fundraising, site selection, and more. Please contact info@westwindsorarts.org for more information.

Blood Drives Nov. 2, 8

New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will be holding blood drives in the area.

Nov. 2 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The College of New Jersey ‑ Brower Student Center, 2000 Pennington Road, Ewing.

Nov. 8 – 2-8 p.m. – Peddie School, 155 Etra Road, Hightstown.

Blood products have a short shelf life – from five to 42 days, so constant replenishment is necessary. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive. Please call Toll Free: 1-800-933-2566. Visit: www.nybloodcenter.org.

Friday, Nov. 4

Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC will host an Employment Weekly job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hill, in the Nordstrom corridor.

Job seekers can register at https://nmg.ticketleap.com/job9/?ct=t

Employers will receive 5% when booking two dates, or 15% off when booking three dates.

Email events@newspapermediagroup.com for vendor opportunities.

For more information, email areyes@newspapermediagroup.com

Sunday, Nov. 6

Join the choirs of All Saints’ Church, Princeton, and the Church of the Holy Spirit, Harleysville, Pa., as they present Choral Evensong, a sung service taken from the Daily Office at 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at All Saints’ Church, 16 All Saints Road, Princeton.

This program is in preparation as the choirs collaborate to serve a residency at Exeter Cathedral, UK from Aug. 4-14 in 2023. The evensong will commemorate All Saints’ Sunday.

Featured music includes works of Charles Villiers Stanford, Howard Helvey and Margaret Burk. Organ Voluntaries and hymns round out the choral service.

The choirs are directed by Kevin O’Malia and Sue Ellen Echard. A light reception will follow the event. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the UK residency. All Saints’ Church, a welcoming and affirming space, is open to all who enter our doors.

Through November

Kingston: On The Map opens April 9 in the History Room at the D&R Canal Locktender’s House, on old Lincoln Highway (off Route 27) in Kingston.

On view Saturdays and Sundays from April to November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The village of Kingston has hosted colonial taverns, armies during the American Revolution, canal boats, railroad trains and travelers on the Lincoln Highway. One of the oldest settlements in central New Jersey, Kingston evolved with America over its 340-year history.

The display uses journal entries and prints of a dozen historical maps to illustrate Kingston’s evolution, from settlement to commercial center to modern community. One map shows how Kingston moved between the colonies of east and west New Jersey. Another shows both Kingston and Princeton divided by county lines. Railroads appeared in the 19th century, disappearing by the 20th. The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built for commerce, but is now a recreation destination.

Air circulation is limited, so masks and distancing are requested.

For more information, visit www.khsnj.org/

East Windsor community and school youth and adult groups can participate in the township’s 2022 Adopt-A-Spot program. Under the program, participating groups “adopt” one of the public properties identified by the committee and keep it clean during the year. A placard is erected on the site indicating that it has been “adopted by” with the name of the group.

The groups are expected to perform cleanups three times a month through Nov. 30.

To participate, interested groups should mail or fax a letter to East Windsor Clean Communities Committee, ATTN: Mayor Mironov, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520.

Sunday, Dec. 11

The Washington Crossing Park Association, the First Rhode Island Regiment – a group of African-American reenactors who tell the stories of the historically-underrepresented men and women who fought in the Revolutionary War – and other New Jersey-based reenactor groups will give the public an opportunity to experience both the Crossing and the March to Trenton through the eyes of the men and women who lived it from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Washington Crossing State Park, 355 Washington Crossing Pennington Road, Titusville.

The title of the event is “Washington’s Landing in New Jersey,” which occurs on the same day as the Pennsylvania Park’s rehearsal crossing of the Delaware. The encampment will take place at the New Jersey Park’s “Overlook,” next to the historic Johnson Ferry House, with a wonderful view of the river below.

Reenactors will patrol the lower park, encouraging visitors to undertake a brief “march” over the Park’s pedestrian bridge and up to the Overlook, where cozy fires and skilled reenactors will regale them with tales of the rich history that took place in Mercer County.

Special efforts will be made to engage the youngest visitors in the hope of sparking their interest in New Jersey history.

The event will feature programming throughout the day, including a presentation by noted historian Larry Kidder, entitled “The Crossing Was Just the Beginning: The little-known story of local New Jersey militiamen who guided Washington’s army to Trenton.”

The program is made possible in part by the Mercer County Division of Culture & Heritage through funding from the New Jersey Historical Commission. Partners are the Washington Crossing State Park (a division of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection); the Washington Crossing Park Association, the First Rhode Island Regiment, and the Swan Historical Foundation.

Through January 2023

Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton will have a historic slideshow where visitors can learn how the Princeton Battle Monumnet came to be, as well as special ephemera provided by the Historical Society of Princeton in an exhibition in the museum, the latter of which can be seen through January 2023.

The Museum held a commemoration in celebration of the 100-year anniversary with an unveiling and dedication on June. 9

The monument was designed by Beaux Arts sculptor Frederick MacMonnies to commemorate the 1777 Battle of Princeton, and its installation was made possible by Helen and Bayard Stockton, residents of Morven at the time.

Visitors can view the slideshow with Museum admission, or for free for Morven members.

Morven Museum & Garden, 55 Stockton St., Princeton, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.morven.org

June 2023

The American Repertory Ballet (ARB) will close its season at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, June 9-11, 2023, with PREMIERE3 featuring the company premiere and revival of Arthur Mitchell’s invigorating Holberg Suite set to the music of Edvard Grieg, as well as highly anticipated world premieres by Amy Seiwert and Ethan Stiefel.

For more information, contact Dan Bauer at dbauer@arballet.org or 609-921-7758.

Continuing events

Hopewell Township officials remind residents about annual pet licenses, which are required by the state for all dogs and cats. A proof of rabies vaccination is required for the license to be issued.

The township’s pet licensing fees are $22.20 for spayed or neutered dog, and $21 for spayed/neutered cats. If an animal is not spayed or neutered, the fee is $3 more. Pet owners received a notice back in October, with a deadline for payment at the end of January.

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department will perform safety seat inspections every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

No appointment required.

The service is offered free of charge to improve child safety.

A typical inspection takes about 20 minutes.

Inspections are performed at the Burlington County Administration Building, 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly. Residents can call 609-265-3788 when they arrive and ask for the on-duty child safety seat technician.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life.

Dove Hospice Services is looking for individuals who can dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits, life review, play cards, sewing, knitting or craft projects, music enrichment, pet therapy and office or administrative assistance, according to a press release.

Dove Hospice Services is expanding its “We Honor Veterans” program and is seeking motivated veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families.

Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. For additional information, contact Michelle Rutigliano at 732-405-3035.

This fall, Rider University will begin offering a cannabis studies certificate program. The 100% online program provides students with the credentials and expertise to enter the legal cannabis market.

The program explores the biological, legal, ethical, business and practical aspects of the industry through four courses.

The capstone course is taught by an industry professional, allowing students to gain experience and learn about future internship and job opportunities.

The program is open to those interested in any aspect of the cannabis industry, with no prerequisites or previous degrees required.

Registration is required at https://admissions.rider.edu/register/cannabislaunch

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren Counties (CASA SHaW), which is dedicated to foster children in the region, is seeking applications from individuals in the community to serve on the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees.

Individuals who are interested in applying to become a member of the CASA SHaW Board of Trustees should send their resumes and credentials to CASA SHaW at info@casashaw.org.

CASA SHaW is part of a statewide network of community-based, non-profit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to “Speak Up for a Child” removed from home due to abuse or neglect. CASA is the only program in New Jersey that uses trained volunteers to work one-on-one with children, ensuring that each one gets the services needed and achieves permanency in a safe, nurturing home.

For more information, visit www.casaofnj.org.

Hillsborough Township’s Senior Chapters A and B each provide an experience for seniors looking to get out, mingle and experience new things. Trips, theaters, entertainment, card games, speakers, hobbies, talent shows, restaurants, history, and health screenings are some of the activities.

The first and second Thursdays of each month are designated for regular meetings at the municipal building for Chapter A and Chapter B, respectively.

Any Hillsborough senior age 60 or over who is interested in learning more can contact the Social Services Department at 908-369-3880.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, have renewed their partnership to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series in 2022.

The Learning Series, which began in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, features regular webinars focusing on various aspects of the opioid epidemic and its impact on New Jersey and the nation. It is a branch of PDFNJ’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, which is held annually on Oct. 6 to educate residents and prescribers on the risks of prescription opioids and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will include a webinar every month on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including medication-assisted treatment, harm reduction, the impact on families and addiction recovery.

To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of this year’s webinars, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Volunteers are needed to help end domestic violence in Burlington County.

The Domestic Violence Response Team consists of volunteers who work with Providence House, domestic violence services and police departments to help people who experience domestic violence by empowering and advocating for survivors.

Must be 18 years of age or older, a resident or employee of Burlington County, have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and access to transportation, and no criminal history.

For more information, call 856-904-4344 or email abaum@cctrenton.org

East Windsor residents can volunteer for appointment to various township boards and committees, including the Clean Communities Advisory Committee, Commission on Aging, East Windsor Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Substance Abuse, Economic Development Committee, Environmental Commission, Health Advisory Board, Local Assistance Board, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The mayor and council will make appointments at the January reorganization meeting, as well as throughout the year as opportunities arise.

Residents interested in volunteering can obtain an application form from the Municipal Clerk or from the township website or send a letter of interest and a resume or information about their background to: Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members, East Windsor Township Municipal Building, 16 Lanning Blvd., East Windsor 08520; or fax to 609-443-8303.

For an application form or further information, call 609-443-4000, ext. 238.

The U.S. State Department is experiencing longer than usual delays in the processing times of passports.

For those looking to travel and needing to renew their passports, it is advised to begin this process immediately. The current wait times for passport services is 10 weeks for expedited services and up to 14 weeks from the time of submission for a regular application. This delay is likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding passports, visit the Mercer County Clerk’s website at www.mercercounty.org/government/county-clerk-/office-services/passports or call the clerk’s passport office at 609-989-6473; for Spanish, call 609-989-6131 or 609-989-6122.

Appointments at the Mercer County Connection, located at 957 Route 33, Hamilton, are available weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Mercer County Connection, call 609-890-9800.

All customers must have applications filled out, money orders and checks along with documentation and copies prior to appointment. Delays in appointment availability may be experienced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercer County’s Swift911 system notifies the public in the event of an emergency or for sharing important information via phone, text or email.

All calls will have the caller ID of “Mercer County Alert.”

Personal information will not be provided to any outside agencies or companies.

To sign up, visit www.mercercounty.org/departments/emergency-management-public-safety/mercer-county-emergency-notification-system

For assistance with registration, email OEM@mercercounty.org

Mercer County posts regarding emergency closures are available at www.cancellations.com/ and www.fox29.com/closings

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Burlington County Lyceum of History and Natural Sciences is turning into a wedding venue.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz will begin performing weddings every Wednesday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only, in the historic and picturesque Lyceum building on High Street in Mount Holly.

Burlington County couples interested in being married can make appointments online at http://co.burlington.nj.us/611/Marriage-Services.

There is no fee for the service, but couples must obtain a marriage license from the municipality where either the bride or groom resides or from Mount Holly, where the Lyceum is located. Obtaining a license typically takes 72 hours.

For more information, call the Clerk’s Office at 609-265-5142.

Bentley Community Services, a designated 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, has been helping working families in financial crisis regain self-sufficiency by providing a full range of grocery provisions and more each week, offsetting grocery bills.

Bentley creates access to healthy foods, facilitating healthy diets and nutrition for these families. The crucial monies that families save are applied toward their mortgages, rent, monthly bills and expenses, debt, medical bills and more as these families work toward financial stability and security.

Bentley also offers educational and informational workshops throughout the year facilitated by professionals.

Bentley Community Services is located at 4064 Route 1 north, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, but helps families in communities from the entire central New Jersey region, including Mercer, Middlesex, Hunterdon, Somerset and Monmouth counties.

For more information, call 908-227-0684 or visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org

Donations of perishable, non-perishable foods and toiletries are accepted throughout the year.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery.

To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org

Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

