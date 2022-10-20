Howell council adopts bond ordinance to fund road improvements

HOWELL — The members of the Township Council have adopted a bond ordinance that will provide funding for Howell’s 2022 road improvement program.

During a meeting on Oct. 18, Mayor Theresa Berger, Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond, Councilman John Bonevich, Councilwoman Evelyn O’Donnell and Councilwoman Suzanne Brennan voted “yes” on a motion to adopt ordinance No. 22-60.

The legislation appropriates $2.2 million and authorizes the issuance of $2.09 million in bonds and notes to finance a portion of the anticipated improvements.

Howell officials will be required to make a $110,000 down payment as part of the total appropriation. The down payment will come from the capital improvement fund, according to the ordinance.

During the public hearing on the ordinance, resident Tina Smilek asked what roads would be improved under the bond ordinance.

Municipal officials told Smilek a complete list of the roads to be improved with the $2.2 million in funding is under review, but would likely include Bergerville Road, which is in need of emergency repairs.

The estimated cost of the work on Bergerville Road is $300,000 to $400,000, according to information provided to Smilek.

Municipal officials said the current cost of asphalt is $800 per ton and said the plan is to hold off on the improvements until that cost decreases so as to be able to complete more work.

In other business, Berger, Richmond, Bonevich, O’Donnell and Brennan voted “yes” on a motion to adopt ordinance No. 22-57, which was a capital ordinance providing for the acquisition of equipment and improvements.

The ordinance appropriates $350,000 to provide for the acquisition of replacement mowers, Echo Lake replacement windows, a kayak launch at Echo Lake and Sparrow Park, and a gazebo/deck at Plumstead Park.

The money is available in Howell’s Open Space and Recreation Trust Fund, according to the ordinance.

No member of the public commented on the ordinance when given the opportunity to do so.

Finally, Berger, Richmond, Bonevich, O’Donnell and Brennan voted “yes” on a motion to adopt ordinance No. 22-58, which was a capital ordinance providing for the acquisition of equipment.

The ordinance appropriates $425,000 to provide for the acquisition of a Skid Steer machine, a leaf box replacement and a towable wood chipper.

The money is available in Howell’s Shade Tree Trust Fund, according to the ordinance.

No member of the public commented on the ordinance when given the opportunity to do so.