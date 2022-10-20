Storrow sworn in as new chief of Howell Police Department

HOWELL — John Storrow, who joined the Howell Police Department as a patrolman in 1995, has taken the reins of the department as its new police chief.

Storrow, who became Howell’s police chief on Aug. 1, was publicly sworn in to the position during a recent meeting of the Township Council.

Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond said, “John is everything our police department needs at this time. He has served with honor, respect and commitment. The past few years have not been happy years for the Howell Police Department and today is not a day to dwell on that, but a new beginning and better days ahead.

“As a community, we are very lucky to have very talented and dedicated officers. We are confident Chief Storrow is the right choice for the position,” Richmond said.

Storrow has been working in Monmouth County for almost 30 years, starting at the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. He joined the Howell Police Department as a patrolman in 1995.

In 2003, Storrow was promoted to the rank of sergeant. In 2005, he was promoted to detective sergeant, followed by his promotion to lieutenant in 2011. In 2015, Storrow was promoted to the rank of captain.

He has experience as a field training officer and with the Howell SWAT team, among other positions. Storrow also trained for three months at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.

The new chief holds certifications as a Monmouth County firearms instructor and as a patrol assault rifle instructor through the New Jersey State Department of Criminal Justice Police Training Commission.

Storrow attended the College of Staten Island, N.Y., and earned an associate’s degree. He attended Fairleigh Dickinson University and earned a bachelor’s degree. He subsequently earned a master’s degree in administrative services.

Howell Municipal Court Judge Susan Clark administered the oath of office to Storrow during the public ceremony in the municipal building on Sept. 13.

During his remarks, Storrow thanked the members of the Township Council for their support and said, “I will do the best I can do and I know I will be here for a while. I want to make sure I fix the things that need to be fixed and once that is done satisfactorily, then I will think about moving on. I appreciate the men and women in blue.”

Howell’s previous police chief, Andrew A. Kudrick Jr., retired in March.

Capt. Mark Pilecki was named Howell’s interim police chief following Kudrick’s retirement and served in that position from March through July 31. Pilecki now serves as captain of the police department’s Services Division.

Storrow assumed the position of Howell’s police chief on Aug. 1.