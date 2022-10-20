Three candidates run in uncontested race for Jamesburg BOE

JAMESBURG – Three candidates are running unopposed for the three, three-year seats available on Jamesburg’s Board of Education in the November general election.

Election day is Nov. 8.

Anne Luck-Deak has resided in Jamesburg since 2008 and has one child. Deak relocated to the borough after searching for a home in Middlesex County.

“We fell in love with Jamesburg and the sense of community here. My husband has since passed away, but the community we found here has meant the world to me and my son. We are proud to live in Jamesburg and thankful for all the people we have met here over the years,” she said.

For over two decades she has worked as an organizer with the Communications Workers of America on local, state, and national campaigns. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in political science and journalism and media studies. She holds an End-of-Life certification from the University of Vermont Continuing and Distance Education Center. Additionally, she is certified board member on New Jersey’s School Boards Association.

Luck-Deak currently serves as an incumbent on Jamesburg’s Board of Education (BOE) and is the chair of the board’s Policy Committee. She also serves as the board’s liaison for the Parent Teacher Association (PTA). In 2018, she was appointed to a vacant seat for a one-year term after expressing her interest in the position. In 2019, she ran for re-election on the board and won. She is now seeking another three-year term in 2022.

She is actively involved in different communities as a volunteer. She stated that since childhood, volunteerism has been a core value in her life.

“From a young age, my family instilled in me the importance of volunteering to make the world a better place and I love that Jamesburg Public Schools call our youth to be active participants in their community.

Since 1992, she has been a member of Kingston Presbyterian Church in South Brunswick and has served on the Board of Deacons and as a co-leader for a grief support group. She is also a life member in Kingston’s Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Ladies Auxiliary.

In addition, she is a board of directors’ member for South Brunswick’s Community Development Corporation and currently serves as its vice president. She is also a member of the Raritan Valley Road Runners, Jamesburg’s PTA, and has volunteered for Jamesburg’s Green Team.

Luck-Deak stated that her perspective as a single mother and homeowner enables her to better understand the need for quality education and fiscal responsibility. She hopes to extend her tenure to further improve the educational environment for students in Jamesburg.

If re-elected, she plans to focus on expanding opportunities for students and improving communication between parents and the school system.

“I am passionate about expanding opportunities for our students in the arts, athletics, and the learning of new languages. We have come a long way in this area, but there is still more to be done. I look forward to continuing this progress through my role as a board member.

“It is also key to me that we continue on our current road of doing the best for our students and larger school community while also practicing fiscal responsibility. I am proud of the improvement we have seen in our schools as evidenced by the Blue-Ribbon School Award that was recently earned by John F. Kennedy Elementary School. I am equally proud that we’ve been able to do that without raising school taxes.

“Finally, I am a strong advocate for improving communication between the school district and parents as well as with the community at large. If elected, I will continue advocating around this issue in order to ensure that the successes of our students are fully celebrated and that all parents and community members have the opportunity to be engaged with supporting our amazing students, teachers, administrators, and staff,” Luck-Deak said.

Michelle V. Scott has lived in Jamesburg for 21 years and has three children.

She is a project director and estimator for an insurance restoration company and a part-time hairstylist and makeup artist.

She has several Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certifications in OSHA 30 Construction Safety and OSHA 40 Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response. She holds certifications from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration (IICRC) in Applied Structural Drying, Applied Microbial Remediation, and Water Damage Restoration. She is also a licensed cosmetologist and hairstylist in New Jersey.

Scott is an incumbent member of Jamesburg’s BOE and has served for the last six years. She was recently chosen by fellow board members to act as Jamesburg’s representative in Monroe Township’s BOE.

She’s seeking re-election to ensure Jamesburg students are provided with educational programs that create better futures.

“I would like to continue assisting with the growth of our school district and the betterment of the opportunities and programs our district provides our youth. Now as I have been selected as the representative to Monroe, I look forward to continuing to have a voice for our high school children in the district, as well as acting with fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers,” she said.

Scott listed school district growth, fiscal responsibility, and relationship building as her top priorities this election.

“Growth in not only our curriculum and programs offered, but also in our facilities as well. Continuing to show fiscal responsibility while exceeding the educational needs of our children. Continuing where my predecessor left off and work to have a solid relationship with Monroe Township,” Scott said.

Kerryann Holster could not be reached by press time.

Polls open from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 8.