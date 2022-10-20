Ziegler runs for uncontested seat on Spotswood’s Board of Education

HomeEB SentinelZiegler runs for uncontested seat on Spotswood's Board of Education

TYLER BROWN, Staff Writer
By TYLER BROWN, Staff Writer
SPOTSWOOD – Jim Ziegler will be running uncontested for a three-year term on Spotswood’s Board of Education in the general election in November.

Election day is on Nov. 8.

Jim Ziegler is a 19-year resident of Spotswood and has three children. He currently works in sales for a financial software company and is an incumbent on Spotswood’s Board of Education.

He helps with programming at the Immaculate Conception Youth Organization, which hosts a local basketball league and until recently, he also coached his daughters in softball.

As a board member, he stated that his experience with sharing advice and creating solutions has been enjoyable. If re-elected, he plans to focus on improving education, practicing fiscal discipline, and actively listening to community members.

“Since being on the board for the past year, I have enjoyed my time working with the administration and fellow board members and feel that I provided sound advice on a range of issues and will continue to do so … Ensuring that we are providing a safe and excellent educational experience for our students, promoting fiscal responsibility for our tax payers, and listening to our parents and teachers while providing sound advice to the administration and board members,” Ziegler said.

Polls open from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 8.

