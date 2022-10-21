Four candidates will vie for three, three-year seats available on the Woodbridge BOE in November

WOODBRIDGE – Four candidates, including three incumbents, will vie for the three, three-year seats available on the Woodbridge Board of Education during the general election in November.

Incumbents Akshar “AJ” Sidana, who is seeking his third term, Jonathan Triebwasser and Joseph Velez will face newcomer Thomas E. Maras.

Sidana, Triebwasser and Velez are running on the Improving Education ticket.

Maras, 77, has lived in the township for over 50 years. He has a son and daughter and three grandchildren.

Education: Undergraduate studies in psychology, business management, and real estate.

Profession: Former international executive with Foster Wheeler Corporation and, subsequently, Stone & Webster Corporation.

In the community: For almost two decades, I have been a public advocate for transparency in government and the school system.

Why are you running for a seat for BOE? For years, in my opinion, and the opinion of many others, the Board of Education (BOE) in Woodbridge, has failed to represent its electorate, mismanaged school safety, cafeteria services, and, most importantly, has failed to improve students’ scores in math, reading and other essential educational areas, according to US News and other credible organizations which rank school standings statewide.

What is one area you would like to concentrate on if elected? Ensure students are educated, not indoctrinated with ‘woke’ ideologies, which are counter to family values and community standards.

Sidana, 40, has lived in the township for 25 years. He is married.

Education: A graduate of Colonia High School and received a bachelor’s degree in information technology from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Profession: Small business owner, entrepreneur.

In the community: Involved in many different community organizations for a positive impact for our future generations.

Why are you running for a seat for BOE? Empowering the district to allow an environment for our students to become lifelong learners. Once they have a growth mindset, they will create a positive impact in the community.

What is one area you would like to concentrate on if elected? Help bring our Woodbridge Township School community to the forefront of learning, while making equitable decisions in the best interest of the community at large.

Candidates Jonathan Triebwasser and Joseph Velez could not be reached before press time.

Polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8.