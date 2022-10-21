Hopewell Township police blotter

A Jefferson Place resident reported their car door was open when they returned home Oct. 14. Video surveillance revealed three men wearing masks had attempted to burglarize the car. Nothing was reported missing.

Several packages valued at less than $200 were reported stolen from the front porch of a Manley Road home were reported stolen Oct. 13. Video surveillance showed a woman wearing dark clothing and an Amazon vest taking the items.

A swing set valued at about $200 was stolen from a Pennington Road home Oct. 9. The incident was reported Oct. 11.

A catalytic converter valued at $1,000 was removed from a vehicle parked at a Route 31 South business overnight between Oct. 11 and Oct. 12.

A 45-year-old Hopewell Township woman was charged with driving while intoxicated following a single-car crash on Scotch Road at Pennington-Titusville Road Oct. 9. She was processed and released.

A juvenile “intentionally” damaged mechanical equipment at the Titusville Academy, resulting in $200 worth of damage. The alleged incident was reported Oct. 7.

Miscellaneous items worth $200 were reported stolen from a patient’s room at the Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell. The incident was reported Oct. 6.

Police were called to investigate an incident of defiant trespass, in which someone known to the victim had entered onto the victim’s property on Province Line Road without authorization several times between June 1 and Oct. 5.

A burglar forced their way into a business on Tree Farm Road and allegedly stole about $900 in cash from an office. The incident of burglary and theft was reported Oct. 4.

A 31-year-old Trenton man was apprehended on outstanding warrants from Pennington Borough and the City of Trenton after he was involved in a car crash in the area of the Pennington Traffic Circle Oct. 3. He was processed and turned over to the Trenton Police Department.

A 40-year-old Trenton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant from the City of Trenton at the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters Oct. 3. He was processed and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center in default of bail.