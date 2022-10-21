Princeton police blotter

HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
A 44-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a car crash on Witherspoon Street Oct. 14. He was processed and released.

Someone allegedly shoplifted merchandise valued at $110 from a store on Nassau Street. The incident was reported Oct. 13.

A Palmer Square West resident was allegedly scammed out of $850 after she sent a security deposit, using Zelle, to someone posing as a real estate agent on Facebook Marketplace. The incident of theft by deception was reported Oct. 13.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a car belonging to a Jefferson Road resident sometime between 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10 and 8:15 a.m. Oct. 11.

A 30-year-old Bridgewater Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for allegedly speeding and improper passing on Stockton Street Oct. 10. He was processed and released.

A 27-year-old Trenton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for $550 from the Trenton Municipal Court, following a motor vehicle stop on Nassau Street Oct. 8. He was processed and released after posting bail.

