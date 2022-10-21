Three candidates run in uncontested race for South River BOE

SOUTH RIVER – Three candidates will run for three, three-year term uncontested seats on South River’s Board of Education in the general election in November.

Election day is Nov. 8.

Cynthia A. Urbanik has lived in South River for 41 years with her husband Eugene R. Urbanik.

She is a traffic engineer for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. She is also a licensed professional engineer in the state of New Jersey.

She serves on South River’s Municipal Alliance Board, NJ State American Legion Auxiliary, and South River’s Historical Society. She is also a choir singer and a member of the Altar Rosary Society at St. Mary’s Church in South River.

In addition, she’s been a member of South River’s Planning Board for two decades and is the current vice chair. Since 1994, she has served on the South River Board of Education (BOE) and is the current president.

Although she doesn’t have school-aged children, she considers the youth of South River as her responsibility.

“I do not have any school aged children of my own. However, as an incumbent member of the BOE, I consider all the children who attend South River Public Schools to be my responsibility,” she said.

Urbanik said her extensive tenure on the board is the result of providing solutions and answering questions from parents and guardians. She stated that her motivation and drive revolve around providing quality education for families in South River.

“I believe my contributions over the years to the board has resulted in a positive impact for the schools. I am frequently contacted by residents with inquiries about the schools.

“Listening to the residents and working with the other board members has allowed South River Public Schools to make great improvements in our curriculum and facilities. I bring a great amount of experience and dedication to improving the schools and would like to continue being a part of its growth,” she said.

Urbanik believes that South River’s growth can continue if she’s re-elected. Her top priorities center around providing affordable education for residents, implementing academic and athletic programs that prepare students for life, and maintaining an educational environment that’s safe for students to learn.

Raymond Baszak could not be reached by press time.

Kevin J. Nielsen could not be reached by press time.

Jennifer Yong Yow could not be reached by press time. Yow is the only candidate in an uncontested race for a one-year term on the BOE.