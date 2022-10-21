West Windsor police blotter

A Fords man was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after he allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of his car on Sept. 29. A police officer noticed his car was stopped and blocking the road on Alexander Road at Wallace Road. The man was also allegedly in possession of a bag of Xanax pills. He was processed and released.

A Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a two-car crash on Route 1 near Meadow Road Sept. 23. The car he was driving allegedly struck the rear of another car while both were in motion on Route 1. He was processed and released.

A New Brunswick man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking $593.67 worth of over-the-counter medication from Walgreens on Princeton-Hightstown Road Sept. 22. During the investigation, he was found to have outstanding warrants from North Brunswick Township and New Brunswick. He was processed and turned over to the North Brunswick Police Department.

A Trenton woman who worked at Lowe’s was charged with theft by deception Sept. 21 for allegedly copying customer receipts and later using them to get store merchandise credit. Between Aug. 25 and Sept. 19, she allegedly purchased $807.24 worth of merchandise with store credits. She was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Hamilton Township. She was processed and released.

An East Windsor Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop for an alleged inoperable headlight and for crossing over double yellow lines on Old Trenton Road Sept. 19. He was processed and released.

Three men allegedly shoplifted several iPhones and MacBook Pro laptop computers who entered the Best Buy store on Nassau Park Boulevard and either “forcibly pulled or cut the electronic items from their security tethers” Sept. 16. The electronic items were valued at more than $15,000. The three men fled the store, got into a car and left the area.

A Trenton man was apprehended as a fugitive after police stopped the car he was driving for an alleged expired temporary registration on Route 1 at Washington Road Sept. 7. During the investigation, it was determined that he was wanted by the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. He was processed and turned over to the Trenton Police Department.

A Hamilton Township woman was charged with shoplifting after she allegedly filled a shopping cart with $545.22 worth of merchandise and attempted to push it out of the Target store on Nassau Park Boulevard without paying for the items Sept. 3. She was processed and released.